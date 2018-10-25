Pandora Names Brad Minor VP, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications

Pandora today announced that Brad Minor has joined the company as Vice President, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications. According to the announcement, in this newly expanded position, Minor will be responsible for defining Pandora’s brand positioning to listeners and the industry together with the brand marketing, communications, experiential and social media teams that report to him.

“Over the past decade, working with some of the most successful and well-known brands in the world, Brad has proven his ability to meaningfully engage multiple audiences through powerful storytelling that connects brand marketing, public relations, live events, and social media,” said Aimée Lapic, Chief Marketing Officer of Pandora. “By bringing all of these teams under Brad’s direction, we will ensure a clear and consistent voice across all of our brand touch points – maintaining and extending Pandora’s leadership position in our industry.”

Minor joins Pandora after serving as Managing Director of Brand, Advertising and Media at JP Morgan Chase & Co, where he and his team launched the Chase Sapphire Card travel campaigns starring James Corden.

Prior to Chase, Minor had roles leading brand marketing, public relations, experiential marketing, social media and partnerships at American Express, focusing on the company’s music, sports, small business and digital platforms. While at Amex, he led teams that created the award-winning Small Business Saturday movement, the Amex Music series and the brand’s first LGBT advocacy campaign “Express Love.” His team also managed more than 50 entertainment partners including Ticketmaster, EG/Goldenvoice, NBA, USTA, Women Impacting Public Policy, and Soul Cycle.

“Pandora is a music and audio platform like no other. It has and continues to shape how we experience the world around us – delivering the right music at the right moment for tens of millions of listeners in effortless, personalized and innovative ways,” Minor said. “As the company charts the next phase of growth, I’m thrilled to work with the teams here to bring the magic of Pandora to life, and to drive deep and engaging experiences for our listeners.”

Minor will split his time between Pandora’s headquarters in Oakland and its New York City offices.