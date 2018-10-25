You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pandora Names Brad Minor VP, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Pandora today announced that Brad Minor has joined the company as Vice President, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications. According to the announcement, in this newly expanded position, Minor will be responsible for defining Pandora’s brand positioning to listeners and the industry together with the brand marketing, communications, experiential and social media teams that report to him.

“Over the past decade, working with some of the most successful and well-known brands in the world, Brad has proven his ability to meaningfully engage multiple audiences through powerful storytelling that connects brand marketing, public relations, live events, and social media,” said Aimée Lapic, Chief Marketing Officer of Pandora. “By bringing all of these teams under Brad’s direction, we will ensure a clear and consistent voice across all of our brand touch points – maintaining and extending Pandora’s leadership position in our industry.”

Minor joins Pandora after serving as Managing Director of Brand, Advertising and Media at JP Morgan Chase & Co, where he and his team launched the Chase Sapphire Card travel campaigns starring James Corden.

Related

Prior to Chase, Minor had roles leading brand marketing, public relations, experiential marketing, social media and partnerships at American Express, focusing on the company’s music, sports, small business and digital platforms. While at Amex, he led teams that created the award-winning Small Business Saturday movement, the Amex Music series and the brand’s first LGBT advocacy campaign “Express Love.”  His team also managed more than 50 entertainment partners including Ticketmaster, EG/Goldenvoice, NBA, USTA, Women Impacting Public Policy, and Soul Cycle.

“Pandora is a music and audio platform like no other. It has and continues to shape how we experience the world around us – delivering the right music at the right moment for tens of millions of listeners in effortless, personalized and innovative ways,” Minor said. “As the company charts the next phase of growth, I’m thrilled to work with the teams here to bring the magic of Pandora to life, and to drive deep and engaging experiences for our listeners.”

Minor will split his time between Pandora’s headquarters in Oakland and its New York City offices.

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More Digital

  • Pandora Names Brad Minor VP Head

    Pandora Names Brad Minor VP, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications

    Pandora today announced that Brad Minor has joined the company as Vice President, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications. According to the announcement, in this newly expanded position, Minor will be responsible for defining Pandora’s brand positioning to listeners and the industry together with the brand marketing, communications, experiential and social media teams that report to […]

  • 'Fortnite's' Streaming Popularity May Have Peaked

    'Fortnite's' Streaming Popularity May Have Peaked (Analyst)

    Pandora today announced that Brad Minor has joined the company as Vice President, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications. According to the announcement, in this newly expanded position, Minor will be responsible for defining Pandora’s brand positioning to listeners and the industry together with the brand marketing, communications, experiential and social media teams that report to […]

  • Tomi Lahren Suspended

    Fox Nation Sets Launch Date

    Pandora today announced that Brad Minor has joined the company as Vice President, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications. According to the announcement, in this newly expanded position, Minor will be responsible for defining Pandora’s brand positioning to listeners and the industry together with the brand marketing, communications, experiential and social media teams that report to […]

  • ABC News Live - Hurricane Michael

    Hulu Adds ABC News Live, CBSN to Live TV Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pandora today announced that Brad Minor has joined the company as Vice President, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications. According to the announcement, in this newly expanded position, Minor will be responsible for defining Pandora’s brand positioning to listeners and the industry together with the brand marketing, communications, experiential and social media teams that report to […]

  • Mark Duplass

    Duplass Brothers Set Interactive Series Deal With Eko (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pandora today announced that Brad Minor has joined the company as Vice President, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications. According to the announcement, in this newly expanded position, Minor will be responsible for defining Pandora’s brand positioning to listeners and the industry together with the brand marketing, communications, experiential and social media teams that report to […]

  • William J Rouhana Jr, Chicken Soup

    Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Buys Christian-Focused Truli as Part of VOD Roll-Up Play

    Pandora today announced that Brad Minor has joined the company as Vice President, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications. According to the announcement, in this newly expanded position, Minor will be responsible for defining Pandora’s brand positioning to listeners and the industry together with the brand marketing, communications, experiential and social media teams that report to […]

  • Twitter

    Twitter Drops 9 Million Users in Q3, Stock Soars After Topping Wall Street Forecasts

    Pandora today announced that Brad Minor has joined the company as Vice President, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications. According to the announcement, in this newly expanded position, Minor will be responsible for defining Pandora’s brand positioning to listeners and the industry together with the brand marketing, communications, experiential and social media teams that report to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad