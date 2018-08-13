You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pandora Hires PR Vet Heidi Anne-Noel

By
Variety Staff

Pandora announced today that it has named veteran music PR exec Heidi Anne-Noel as its new senior manager of communications. According to the announcement, in her new role she will oversee music communications strategy and outreach to the music press and music business community. She will be based in Pandora’s New York City offices.

Anne-Noel joins Pandora from the independent publicity firm Press Here, where she worked with such artists as I’m With Her, Good Charlotte, Switchfoot and White Panda, among others. She also spent several years Capitol Records, where she rose to VP and was instrumental in Katy Perry’s rise. “Heidi Anne-Noel has been Katy Perry’s stellar publicist at Capitol Records ever since Katy signed there in 2007,” Perry manager Martin Kirkup said in 2014. “She is one of the finest PR people we have ever had the pleasure of working with.” While at Capitol she also worked with Capital Cities, Sky Ferreira, Anita Baker and others.

She got her start in the business at the esteemed music publicity firm Girlie Action, working with such artists as Fischerspooner, Peaches, The Faint, Rilo Kiley, Bjork, Marianne Faithfull, Good Charlotte and Kelly Osbourne.

 

 

 

