Emma Gonzalez, ‘Queer Eye’ Cast Among Out100 Honorees

Out Magazine announced on Wednesday its 24th annual Out100 list of the most influential LGBTQ public figures of the year.

Curated by executive editor R. Kurt Osenlund, cover stars include Billy Porter, who wins the organization’s performance of the year for “Pose”; Sophie for artist of the year; and activist Emma Gonzalez for newsmaker of the year. The entertainers of the year recipients, the cast of “Queer Eye” (Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness), also appears as cover stars.

Additional award winners include Cynthia Nixon, for hero of the year in her advocacy and bid for governor of New York; designer Jeremy Scott for stylemaker of the year; transgender activist Renee Richards (receiving the legend distinction); and World of Wonder founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, who are recognized as media pioneers.

This year’s honorees compose the most diverse Out100 list in history; more than 40 award recipients are people of color and more than 40 are women. At least 20 honorees identify as transgender or non-binary, and over half are under age 35.

Anthony Rapp is being recognized for his courage in coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey. Television pioneers Ryan Murphy and “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick are also on the list.

ABC entertainment reporter Karl Schmid is being honored for his work as an HIV/AIDS advocate after revealing he was HIV-positive.

Olympians Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy are two of the sports stars being recognized along with WNBA player Sue Bird.

Hollywood newcomers and “Pose” stars Indya Moore and Mj Rodriguez appear on the list for the first time, as does “Broad City’s” Abbi Jacobson.