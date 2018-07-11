One77 Music, New Publishing Firm, Launches With 6,000 Songs and $27 Million

A new publishing firm called one77 Music announced its launch this week, with a 6,000-song catalog and $27 million in assets backed by private equity firm Virgo Investment Group. Jennifer Blakeman (pictured above), a top creative exec at Universal Publishing and Atlas Publishing, a veteran of Atlantic Records, will serve as the company’s president and chief creative officer; she was also a Warner Bros. recording artists; a touring keyboardist with Billy Idol, Savage Garden and Brian Wilson; and also held creative posts at Atlantic Records, Universal Pictures, and Zomba Publishing.

The company has also pacted with Kobalt Music, which will serve as one77’s global administration partner.

The new company’s catalog includes songs by Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Kelly Clarkson, as well as songs by Dr. Dre, Mike Posner, Jeremih, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, T.I., Meek Mill, Darius Rucker, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Keyshia Cole, BJ The Chicago Kid, Weezer, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Ludacris and more.

Its active roster also includes writer/producer Sean Garrett (writer of songs for Beyonce, Usher, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and Britney Spears); Mike & Keys, (Nipsey Hussle) and Tdot Illdude.

The company’s name was inspired by hydrogen, the raw fuel for stars, representing its mission to support songwriters and develop new opportunities for its roster, catalog and publishing partners.

“With our focus on creative and Kobalt’s best-in-class global administration, one77 is poised to deliver,” said Blakeman. “I couldn’t be more excited and grateful to Jesse Watson, Scott Guthrie and the team at Virgo for their commitment to this vision, and I look forward to growing the company with them.”

“Jennifer Blakeman is a dynamic, passionate music executive with a proven track record of amplifying major and indie companies to thrive in a competitive environment. Jennifer’s deep experience makes her one of the most respected women in music, and under her leadership, we are confident our investment in one77 Music is well-positioned for substantial growth,” said Guthrie, Managing Director, Virgo Investment Group.