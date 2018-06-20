‘One Day at a Time,’ ‘Vida’ Teams Challenge Other Series to Donate to End Border Separation

The chorus of voices from the entertainment industry demanding an end to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy and the separation of children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border continues to grow.

On Tuesday, the showrunners of Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” and Starz’s “Vida” — both series centered on the lives of Latinx people — announced that they would be “teaming up to end family separation at the border,” “ODAAT’s” Gloria Calderón Kellett wrote on Twitter.

“Vida” EP Tanya Saracho posted on Instagram using the hashtag #OneVidaataTime, and challenged “Jane the Virgin” and “Grand Hotel” to join the two shows’ writers rooms in donating to RAICES Texas, an organization that raises funds to post bail for parents arrested at the border. Posts from the @VidaWriters Instagram account and @OUAATwriters Twitter accounts also used the #endfamilyseparation and #keepfamiliestogether hashtags, and encouraged other series to take up the challenge by posing with their writers rooms holding signs protesting border separation.

The family separation issue has been heating up in recent days, with numerous celebrities calling for its end on social media. Paul Feig, Judd Apatow, and Steve Levitan have criticized Fox News for its portrayal of border separation, and some online called for an advertiser boycott after Fox News host Laura Ingraham referred to the child detention camps as like “summer camp.” Tech CEOs including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, YouTube’s Susan Wojcicki, Apple’s Tim Cook, and Google’s Sundar Pichai also added their voices to the outcry.

(Pictured: Gloria Calderón Kellett, left, and Tanya Saracho, right.)

We challenge the writers of @cwjanethevirgin and @grandhotelabc to donate and support detained families reuniting #keepfamiliestogether — ODAAT Writers (@ODAATwriters) June 19, 2018

RELATED CONTENT: