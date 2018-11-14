×
NYU to Launch Los Angeles-Based Program

NYU Campus
CREDIT: Pacific Press/Sipa USA/Newscom

New York University is launching a new Los Angeles-based program next fall for students in the arts and creative professions.

Following the success of the college’s Tisch School of the Arts L.A. program, which offers spring semester seniors the opportunity to pursue internships in L.A. while finishing their degrees, NYU is looking to create a more permanent west coast presence with student housing and an academic center in the city’s La Brea area. The program will offer students coursework geared toward preparing them for careers in entertainment, music, and media.

“Given NYU Tisch School of the Arts’ existing experience in Los Angeles and the degree of interest in L.A. among faculty in Tisch and other NYU schools, it became obvious that this is a natural location for NYU to establish a larger presence. Among major research universities, we’re recognized for our strength in the cinematic, performing, and creative arts — all of them fields that mesh closely with L.A.’s cultural economy,” said Linda Mills, vice chancellor and senior vice provost for global programs and university life. “NYU alumni have been very successful in L.A. and form a strong presence there. This new program will further help connect NYU students to the L.A. network and will provide a center of gravity for our alumni.”

More students come to NYU from California than any other state besides New York, and it’s also the second most popular destination for jobs after graduation. Currently, NYU has more than 14,000 alumni in the L.A. area alone. Other NYU campus locations include Shanghai and Abu Dhabi, as well as study-away sites in Accra, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Florence, London, Madrid, Paris, Prague, Sydney, Tel Aviv, and Washington, D.C.

  NYU Campus

    NYU to Launch Los Angeles-Based Program

  Scott Budnick

    Scott Budnick's One Community Aims to Make a Difference With Activist Content

  Michael B Jordan Variety Feature Article

    How Michael B. Jordan Is Leading the Charge in Hollywood's Diversity Efforts

  John Sykes, Bob PittmaniHeartRadio iPad App

    iHeartMedia Unveils Post-Bankruptcy Board of Directors

  Billy Porter

    Emma Gonzalez, 'Queer Eye' Cast Among Out100 Honorees

  Tencent Profits Up 19% Despite Gaming

    Tencent Profits Up 19% Despite Gaming Industry Woes

  Nickelodeon Summit Brings Together Licensing Partners

    Viacom/Nickelodeon Summit Brings Together Licensing Partners

