Nielsen Launches Broader Suite of ‘Audience-Buying’ Products

Nielsen is working to broaden its measurement offerings in the growing field of what is known in the media business as “audience buying.”

The company on Tuesday said it would launch a suite of products that allow advertisers to define particular segments of consumers, a tactic that has gained new traction among advertisers who have a growing availability of data about consumer patterns and habits. Nielsen said its “Nielsen Advanced Audiences” products would enable advertisers to “seamlessly buy and sell audiences beyond age and gender across screens.” and “address the key challenges that media buyers and owners face when negotiating advanced audience deals—accurate audience forecasts, methodology standardization and audience delivery.”

The technology works with both linear and digital campaigns, Nielsen said

The announcement speaks to the widening popularity of the technique, in which advertisers use various streams of data to identify the consumers most likely to want or need the product or service they are selling. Armed with information about attributes and behavior that goes beyond the traditional age and gender definitions by which TV is often measured, “audience buying” is forcing some change in the media industry. And Nielsen, which has for decades served as the third-party arbiter of how many men and women between the ages of 18 and 49 watched a particular TV program, has been working to ramp up the new audience yardstick.

Related Subway Teams With Foursquare to Measure TV Ad Effectiveness AMC Networks 3Q Profit Rises on U.S. Networks Performance

“While age and gender remains key to the buying and selling of linear TV campaigns, the TV ecosystem is evolving, creating the need to mirror what is done in digital with more granular and targetable data,” said Kelly Abcarian, senior vice president of product leadership at Nielsen, in a prepared statement.

Nielsen said technology it had developed in partnership with a company called clypd was now available, The web-based system ” provides the industry with consistent, on-demand measurement that media buyers, sellers, and ad platforms can use when they plan, negotiate and reconcile linear TV buys on advanced audience,” Nielsen said.\

Other industry players have moved in similar directions. Viacom, 21st Century Fox and Time Warner’s Turner last year unveiled an offering known as “Open A.P.” that allows advertisers to use the same consumer-segment definitions across properties owned by all three companies. NBCUniversal and Univision have since joined the group. CBS Corp. recently said it would utilize its own audience-segmentation data.

“Transacting on advanced audience segments is an important evolution for the media ecosystem,” said Tom Ziangas, senior vice president of research and insights, AMC Networks, in a statement. “We welcome the collaboration between Nielsen and clypd to develop advanced segment tools that allow for a seamless and streamlined workflow process between buyers and sellers of media.”