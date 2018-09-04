NFL Backs Nike’s Colin Kaepernick Ad

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill of Rights Dinner
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

The NFL’s message to an advertiser making use of a football player who has sparked many rounds of controversy for the league? Just do it.

The NFL in a statement Tuesday said it supported a new Nike ad campaign that hinges on the use of a likeness of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49er who in 2016 launched what has become a cultural firestorm by sitting or kneeling during  the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before NFL games to call attention to matters of police brutality and social inequality.

He is currently involved in a legal battle with the NFL after filing a grievance that owners had colluded not to hire him after he became a free agent.

“The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities,” said Jocelyn Moore, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications and public affairs, in a statement. “The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action.”

More to come….

 

