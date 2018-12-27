×
Media Stocks Hammered as Markets Plunge After Wednesday’s Rally

Cynthia Littleton

CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Discovery and Viacom were among the media and tech stocks hit hard in the downturn Thursday as equities markets plunged following Wednesday’s historic rally.

The see-saw activity of markets this week has investors on edge. Wall Street watchers cited the promise of rising interest rates, the coming Democratic takeover of the House, the federal government shutdown and instability in the Trump administration and President Donald Trump’s threats to engage in trade wars as big drivers for the selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 300 points in early trading and was down by more than 500 points at 2 p.m. ET. On Wednesday, the Dow shot up 1,086 points, a record gain on a points basis that beat the previous mark of 936 points set in October 2008. On a percentage basis, the Dow’s 5% swing was the biggest bounce since March 2009. Wednesday’s buoyancy  followed more than a week of steady losses including a Christmas Eve rout on Monday

Media and tech giants that saw a 4% or greater decline on Thursday included Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Discovery and Viacom. Disney, Comcast, AT&T, CBS and AMC Networks held up better with declines in the 2%-4% range. The sectors that took the biggest blows included those vulnerable to disruption from trade strife and tariffs, namely oil and energy firms, banking, biotechnology and pharmaceutical giants.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both down in the 2%-3% range. Media stock watchers see the volatility in recent weeks as a “healthy” correction and a stock buyback opportunity for companies with confidence in their near-term earnings potential.

“I believe that the recent upheaval we have seen in the stock market is a healthy correction, borne of an ongoing investor perspective shift towards a more grounded, fundamental approach to valuation, risk, and returns where factors like profitability, free cash flow generation, and visibility are re-emphasized over a hopeful and momentum-driven valuation mentality,” LionTree CEO Aryeh Bourkoff wrote this month in a year-end letter to investors.

More to come

