Netflix and Relativity Settle Contract Dispute, Clearing Obstacle to Sale

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Kavanaugh
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix and Relativity Media have settled their protracted legal dispute in New York bankruptcy court, clearing an obstacle to a court-supervised sale of Relativity to UltraV Holdings.

Relativity declared bankruptcy in May, after failing to raise fresh capital upon emerging from its first bankruptcy in 2016. The Netflix contract is one of its primary remaining assets. Netflix had accused Relativity of breaching the agreement by failing to maintain exclusivity on five titles, and by failing to deliver the promised number of films to the streaming platform.

Netflix withheld about $3.9 million in payments to Relativity after declaring the breach in April. Under the settlement agreement, Netflix will pay those funds and an additional $3.25 million in fees. UltraV will also be able to stream up to 30 titles on Netflix once it takes control of the company.

“Today’s settlement with Netflix resolves nearly four years of litigation and other disputes that threatened the value of the Relativity estate,” said Colin Adams, Relativity’s chief restructuring officer. “The settlement helps preserve the value of the Relativity estate for creditors, paving the way for the asset sale to UltraV Group, and granting UltraV the unquestionable right to stream up to 30 films on Netflix. We look forward to closing the sale to UltraV and winding down the Relativity estate.”

Netflix had sought to block UltraV from taking over Relativity’s contract, arguing that UltraV had no relevant entertainment industry experience and had not demonstrated the financial capacity to deliver on its obligations. Netflix signed the contract in 2010, when Relativity was still a productive enterprise. The contract is set to expire at the end of this year.

In a pre-trial brief, Netflix argued that UltraV saw the contract as “an arbitrage play” — “an opportunity to exploit an above-market rate card by pushing through any third-party-produced title that can be begged, borrowed or bought in the marketplace between now and the end of the calendar year.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Biz

  • Ryan Kavanaugh

    Netflix and Relativity Settle Contract Dispute, Clearing Obstacle to Sale

    Netflix and Relativity Media have settled their protracted legal dispute in New York bankruptcy court, clearing an obstacle to a court-supervised sale of Relativity to UltraV Holdings. Relativity declared bankruptcy in May, after failing to raise fresh capital upon emerging from its first bankruptcy in 2016. The Netflix contract is one of its primary remaining […]

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in

    Harvey Weinstein Seeks to Publish 'Exculpatory' Emails from Assault Accuser

    Netflix and Relativity Media have settled their protracted legal dispute in New York bankruptcy court, clearing an obstacle to a court-supervised sale of Relativity to UltraV Holdings. Relativity declared bankruptcy in May, after failing to raise fresh capital upon emerging from its first bankruptcy in 2016. The Netflix contract is one of its primary remaining […]

  • Apple Logo

    Apple Hits $1 Trillion Market Cap, First U.S. Company to Reach Milestone

    Netflix and Relativity Media have settled their protracted legal dispute in New York bankruptcy court, clearing an obstacle to a court-supervised sale of Relativity to UltraV Holdings. Relativity declared bankruptcy in May, after failing to raise fresh capital upon emerging from its first bankruptcy in 2016. The Netflix contract is one of its primary remaining […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    USC School of Cinematic Arts Suspends Leslie Moonves From Board

    Netflix and Relativity Media have settled their protracted legal dispute in New York bankruptcy court, clearing an obstacle to a court-supervised sale of Relativity to UltraV Holdings. Relativity declared bankruptcy in May, after failing to raise fresh capital upon emerging from its first bankruptcy in 2016. The Netflix contract is one of its primary remaining […]

  • Variety Logo on Yellow

    Variety Honored for Marketing Achievement of the Year at PR World Awards

    Netflix and Relativity Media have settled their protracted legal dispute in New York bankruptcy court, clearing an obstacle to a court-supervised sale of Relativity to UltraV Holdings. Relativity declared bankruptcy in May, after failing to raise fresh capital upon emerging from its first bankruptcy in 2016. The Netflix contract is one of its primary remaining […]

  • Drake

    Universal Music Group: What's Behind Vivendi's Selloff Plan?

    Netflix and Relativity Media have settled their protracted legal dispute in New York bankruptcy court, clearing an obstacle to a court-supervised sale of Relativity to UltraV Holdings. Relativity declared bankruptcy in May, after failing to raise fresh capital upon emerging from its first bankruptcy in 2016. The Netflix contract is one of its primary remaining […]

  • National Amusements-CBS Battle Will Continue Despite

    National Amusements-CBS Battle Will Continue Despite Moonves Crisis

    Netflix and Relativity Media have settled their protracted legal dispute in New York bankruptcy court, clearing an obstacle to a court-supervised sale of Relativity to UltraV Holdings. Relativity declared bankruptcy in May, after failing to raise fresh capital upon emerging from its first bankruptcy in 2016. The Netflix contract is one of its primary remaining […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad