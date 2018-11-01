You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBCU Plans Layoffs in Advertising Sales Group

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
TV Ad Sales Upfronts
CREDIT: always with honor for Variety

More than 50 positions in NBCUniversal’s advertising sales group are expected to be eliminated as the company works to allocate more resources to digital and other kinds of advertising

“From time to time we look across the business to ensure we’re best positioned to stay competitive in this rapidly changing marketplace. As a result, there will be some staffing changes within our advertising division,” the company said in a statement. NBCUniversal is going through an effort to right size its business and allocate resources to future growth areas such as new developments in advanced advertising, automation and technology systems.” The cuts are expected to affect all areas of the divsion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

NBCUniversal, like many other media companies, is grappling to stay current with new technologies that have usurped the traditional ways that commercials associated with TV advertising are bought and sold. More advertisers are using data to pinpoint specific kids of audiences, then tapping new “programmatic” buying methods to snatch up digital inventory that accompanies streaming video. TV has long been sold as a broad-based medium, in which a single program beamed at a particular time and day, lures millions at a single moment. TV programs still do that, but a greater percentage of its audience is migrating to on-demand streaming, which creates hundreds of individual viewing sessions that both media outlets and advertisers are working desperately to monetize.

Related

Revelations about the layoffs, reported previously by The Wall Street Journal, come just after the chairman of the company’s ad-sales and client partnerships division, Linda Yaccarino, shook up its executive ranks. Mark Marshall and Laura Molen were each named a president of the unit, and the company articulated a strategy of focusing on ways to get clients to buy broader packages of ad inventory across the company’s portfolio. Two other senior executives, Mike Rosen and Scott Schiller, were slated to leave the company as a result of the reorganization.

NBCU isn’t the only company shaking up its interactions with advertisers. Walt Disney Co. recently combined ad sales for ESPN and its portfolio of ABC and Disney cable networks – the first time the two divisions will not be sold separately. And 21stCentury Fox plans to put Marianne Gambelli, a veteran ad-sales executive who currently oversees ad sales for its Fox News unit, over the assets that will remain once Fox sells the bulk of its portfolio to Walt Disney, Meanwhile, both Turner, part of AT&T, and Viacom, have trimmed ad-sales staff in recent months.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • Emmys Live Blog Julianne Hough

    Julianne Hough to Star as Jolene in 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' at Netflix

    More than 50 positions in NBCUniversal’s advertising sales group are expected to be eliminated as the company works to allocate more resources to digital and other kinds of advertising “From time to time we look across the business to ensure we’re best positioned to stay competitive in this rapidly changing marketplace. As a result, there will be […]

  • TV Ad Sales Upfronts

    NBCU Plans Layoffs in Advertising Sales Group

    More than 50 positions in NBCUniversal’s advertising sales group are expected to be eliminated as the company works to allocate more resources to digital and other kinds of advertising “From time to time we look across the business to ensure we’re best positioned to stay competitive in this rapidly changing marketplace. As a result, there will be […]

  • BBC Three Controller Joining ‘Peaky Blinders’

    BBC Three Controller Exiting to Run ‘Peaky Blinders’ Coproducer Tiger Aspect

    More than 50 positions in NBCUniversal’s advertising sales group are expected to be eliminated as the company works to allocate more resources to digital and other kinds of advertising “From time to time we look across the business to ensure we’re best positioned to stay competitive in this rapidly changing marketplace. As a result, there will be […]

  • Kobe Bryant's Granity Unveils Slate of

    Kobe Bryant's Granity Unveils Slate of Sports-Themed Projects

    More than 50 positions in NBCUniversal’s advertising sales group are expected to be eliminated as the company works to allocate more resources to digital and other kinds of advertising “From time to time we look across the business to ensure we’re best positioned to stay competitive in this rapidly changing marketplace. As a result, there will be […]

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    AMC Networks 3Q Profit Rises on U.S. Networks Performance

    More than 50 positions in NBCUniversal’s advertising sales group are expected to be eliminated as the company works to allocate more resources to digital and other kinds of advertising “From time to time we look across the business to ensure we’re best positioned to stay competitive in this rapidly changing marketplace. As a result, there will be […]

  • Amazon Nets Steven Gerrard Documentary ‘Make

    Amazon Nets ‘Make Us Dream’ Documentary About Liverpool F.C. Legend Steven Gerrard

    More than 50 positions in NBCUniversal’s advertising sales group are expected to be eliminated as the company works to allocate more resources to digital and other kinds of advertising “From time to time we look across the business to ensure we’re best positioned to stay competitive in this rapidly changing marketplace. As a result, there will be […]

  • Stewart Clarke Split

    BAFTA Unveils New Crop of Breakthrough British Talent to Watch

    More than 50 positions in NBCUniversal’s advertising sales group are expected to be eliminated as the company works to allocate more resources to digital and other kinds of advertising “From time to time we look across the business to ensure we’re best positioned to stay competitive in this rapidly changing marketplace. As a result, there will be […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad