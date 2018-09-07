Music Agent Perry Gilman Joins Paradigm

Music agent Perry Gilman has joined Paradigm Talent Agency’s Toronto office, the first new agent hire for the agency’s Canadian office since its August 2017 opening, the company announced today.

Gilman has years of experience focusing on electronic and urban music, most recently at Madison House, whose Canadian office he opened three years ago.

Gilman said, “I’m honored to join such a forward-thinking agency. I look forward to collaborating with my new associates at Paradigm on my expanding, talented group of artists and ensuring that they are all appropriately positioned for a global audience.”

Rob Zifarelli, head of Paradigm’s Toronto office, said, “We are excited for where Perry fits into our plan for the future growth of this office. Canadian artists have always punched above their weight on the international stage, and over the past decade, urban and electronic artists have led the way. We plan to find the next stars and deliver them to the rest of the world from here.”

Housing agencies AM Only, The Windish Agency and Coda Music, among other partnerships and investments, Paradigm music clients include Coldplay, Dave Matthews Band, Ed Sheeran and Phish, among others.