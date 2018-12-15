×
8 Luxury Gifts That Industry Leaders Are Spending Their Paychecks On

IWC Schaffhausen store opening, Rodeo Drive, Los Angeles, America - 01 Dec 2015IWC Schaffhausen store opening, Rodeo Drive, Los Angeles, America - 01 Dec 2015
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutters

Whether you’re celebrating a new launch, a new business venture, or toasting to the end of another successful year, here are eight gift ideas to reward yourself — and to impress the company you keep.

1. Saint Laurent Perforated Leather Tote Bag

saint laurent leather tote bag shop online
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus
If you work in the industry, you need a good bag, and you’ve seen these large leather totes everywhere, from the gym, to the lot, to the board room. While brands like Goyard and MCM have spiked in popularity, keep it classic and simple with an option from Saint Laurent. This black leather tote is made in Italy from a supple calfskin, and finished with a hanging tassel detail and subtle YSL logo. The tote snaps shut with a center closure. Purchase: $1050.00 on MatchesFashion.com.

2. Samsung AKG N700NC Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

best wireless headphones samsung
CREDIT: Samsung

From music producers to sound mixers, Samsung’s new lineup of wireless headphones is equally at home in the studio and on-set, as it is at home or on the plane. These wireless, over-ear headphones combine AKG’s award-winning sound technology and mastering (think smooth, multidimensional tones rather than overpowering bass) with adaptive noise canceling technology, memory-foam ear pads and up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. Purchase: $349.99 on Samsung.com.

3. IWC Portugieser Automatic Silver Dial Men’s Watch

best IWC Portugieser watch buy online deal
CREDIT: Jomashop

Any watch collector will tell you that the “Portugieser” is one of most renowned and sought-after timepieces in the world of haute horlogerie. Originating in the 1930s, the stainless steel watch stood out at the time for its railroad track-inspired styling, Arabic numeral markers, and powerful, yet understated silhouette. This model features a stainless steel case with a black alligator leather strap, stainless steel bezel and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal face. Swiss-made and backed by IWC’s exceptional craftsmanship, the watch uses automatic movement with a 168-hour power reserve. IWC watches have been a fixture on the red carpet for years, worn by everyone from Dev Patel to Tom Cruise. Purchase: $10,475.00 on Jomashop.com.

4. Tom Ford Leopard-Print Calfskin Card Holder

tom ford card holder leather leopard print
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Tom Ford is known as one of the great provocateurs in the fashion industry, and this unisex card case shows off the brash and seductive style that has made his line of apparel and accessories such an industry favorite. The card holder is made in Italy from a printed nubuck calfskin leather, with a shiny gold-tone logo at the corner. There are four card slots on the outside and an interior center slip pocket. Purchase: $266.00 on Farfetch.com.

5. Sobro Coffee Table Refrigerator 

coffee table mini fridge
CREDIT: Amazon

The ultimate addition to your family room or office, this contemporary coffee table features a built-in refrigerator drawer, that’s got enough room to chill two, 12-packs of beer, multiple bottles of wine, snacks and more. Dual Bluetooth speakers are integrated into the back of the table, while a touch control panel lets you adjust volume and playback from the tempered glass top. Bonus: the table works as a charging station with USB charging ports and outlets, so you and your guests are always connected. Table available in a chic wood grain finish or stark white. Purchase: $1122.55 on Amazon.com.

6. Chopard Happy Diamonds 18-karat White Gold Diamond Ring

chopard diamond ring priyanka chopra nick jonas
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra exchanged Chopard wedding bands during their nuptials in India last month, and the legendary Swiss accessories brand continues to be Hollywood’s go-to for luxury jewelry and timepieces. This meticulously-crafted piece is inspired by the delicate movement of water droplets, and features a setting first introduced by Chopard in 1976. The 18-karat white gold frame is accented by sapphire glass panes, sparkling jewels, and three diamonds that weigh in at 0.35-carats. A true collectors piece for the holiday season and beyond. Purchase: $4590.00 on Net-a-Porter.com.

7. Lynx SmartGrill and Lynx Sedona 42″ Stainless Steel Grill

lynx smart grill review
CREDIT: Lynx

Meet the world’s first, WiFi-enabled, voice-activated luxury grill, which lets you control grilling time, grilling zone, temperature, and more with your voice or your connected device. The grill’s “FlameTrak” technology, meantime, senses when the flame goes out, attempts to relight it, and shuts off the gas automatically if it does not reignite, preventing dangerous flare-ups from happening. Purchase: $10,638.88 at KickAssGrills.com.

Want something less pricey that still delivers a powerful grilling experience? The Lynx Sedona 42″ Stainless Steel Grill features two stainless steel burners and one ProSear burner spread out over 1049 square inches of cooking space. A rear rotisserie burner gives you room for slow-roasted chicken, pork and ribs. Ceramic briquettes facilitate even heat distribution throughout, while blue LEDs and a halogen grill surface light let you keep an eye on the action. Purchase: $3569.00 on ABT.com.

8. Dom Perignon with Personalized Gift Box

dom perignon order online champagne
CREDIT: Gift Tree

Here’s your foolproof gift idea for corporate gifting, dinner parties, client celebrations, birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions. The definitive Dom Perignon Champagne is offered in this exclusive keepsake box fitted with a custom-engraved plaque. Select up to three lines of text to be engraved onto the gold plaque, then have the set shipped directly to your recipient for easy, convenient gifting. Purchase: $249.95 on GiftTree.com.

