Mixcloud and Universal Music Announce Multi-Year Licensing Deal

Digital audio streaming platform Mixcloud has signed a multi-year direct licensing agreement with the Universal Music Group, the companies announced today.

Under the agreement, UMG’s recording artists will be compensated for the use of their music on Mixcloud’s advertising-supported and future subscription services. The global agreement, excluding China and Japan, includes payment for previous use of UMG’s music.

Mixcloud offers a wide selection of audio content containing more than 15 million radio shows, DJ sets, and podcasts. Contributors include DJs David Guetta and Tiësto, Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and independent radio stations like London’s NTS and New York’s The Lot Radio. Mixcloud’s content ID system is capable of identifying music within radio shows and mixes to pay out royalties to local collecting societies such as SoundExchange and the performing rights societies in the U.S.

“Our focus has always been on empowering artists and curators alike, and this deal with Universal Music will help us usher in a new era of collaboration in which everyone wins,” said Nico Perez, Co-Founder at Mixcloud. “Our platform ensures that all rights-holders are paid fairly for the use of their work in long-form audio, and we are excited to work directly with the world’s largest record label Universal Music to continue to enhance what we can offer to our curators, their listeners, and to the artists that created the great tracks in the first place.”

“Mixcloud has developed an innovative platform where audiences can uniquely discover artists and experience music through curated stations, podcasts, DJ sets and other influencer-driven audio formats,” said James Healy, UMG’s Vice President of Digital Business. “Working together, we will expand the programming that’s available across Mixcloud and give their passionate fans more choice over how they consume music and interact with their favorite artists.”