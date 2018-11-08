You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michelle Fine-Smith Promoted to Vice President of Global Consumer Partnerships

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michelle Fine Smith
CREDIT: Variety

Variety’s managing director of consumer sales Michelle Fine-Smith has been promoted to vice president of global consumer partnerships.

“I am incredibly honored to take on this new role as VP of Global Consumer Partnerships and thankful to both Michelle Sobrino and Jay Penske for their confidence in me,” Fine-Smith said. “I am proud to have been part of the talented team at Variety over the past 10 years and look forward to taking our consumer brand partnership business to new heights.”

In her previous role, Fine-Smith oversaw sales across all platforms including digital, social, branded content, print and live events. She also developed multi-platform programs for clients including AT&T/DirecTV, Audi of America, Chanel, Google, Intel Corporation, Mercedes-Benz, United Airlines and YouTube.

Before joining Variety in 2008, Fine-Smith worked as the sponsorship sales director for Billboard and the sponsorship sales manager for Forbes Media.

“Michelle has been at the forefront of Variety’s consumer strategy for the past 10 years driving large long-term partnerships,” said Variety’s group publisher and CRO Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. “Her strong 360 media sales background and proven track record is the model of success we would like to replicate across the global consumer business.”

Fine-Smith will report to Sobrino-Stearns and will continue to be based in the New York City office.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Biz

  • Rams Chargers NFL

    NFL Tackles TV's 'Billboard' Ads as Fans Demand Fewer Game Breaks (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety’s managing director of consumer sales Michelle Fine-Smith has been promoted to vice president of global consumer partnerships. “I am incredibly honored to take on this new role as VP of Global Consumer Partnerships and thankful to both Michelle Sobrino and Jay Penske for their confidence in me,” Fine-Smith said. “I am proud to have […]

  • Robyn Denholm - Tesla

    Tesla Names Telstra's Robyn Denholm Chair, Passing Over James Murdoch

    Variety’s managing director of consumer sales Michelle Fine-Smith has been promoted to vice president of global consumer partnerships. “I am incredibly honored to take on this new role as VP of Global Consumer Partnerships and thankful to both Michelle Sobrino and Jay Penske for their confidence in me,” Fine-Smith said. “I am proud to have […]

  • Michelle Fine Smith

    Michelle Fine-Smith Promoted to Vice President of Global Consumer Partnerships

    Variety’s managing director of consumer sales Michelle Fine-Smith has been promoted to vice president of global consumer partnerships. “I am incredibly honored to take on this new role as VP of Global Consumer Partnerships and thankful to both Michelle Sobrino and Jay Penske for their confidence in me,” Fine-Smith said. “I am proud to have […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Launches Publishing Analytics Platform

    Variety’s managing director of consumer sales Michelle Fine-Smith has been promoted to vice president of global consumer partnerships. “I am incredibly honored to take on this new role as VP of Global Consumer Partnerships and thankful to both Michelle Sobrino and Jay Penske for their confidence in me,” Fine-Smith said. “I am proud to have […]

  • David Zaslav

    Scripps Merger Charges Weigh on Discovery 3Q

    Variety’s managing director of consumer sales Michelle Fine-Smith has been promoted to vice president of global consumer partnerships. “I am incredibly honored to take on this new role as VP of Global Consumer Partnerships and thankful to both Michelle Sobrino and Jay Penske for their confidence in me,” Fine-Smith said. “I am proud to have […]

  • Michael Buble poses for a portrait

    Michael Bublé to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Variety’s managing director of consumer sales Michelle Fine-Smith has been promoted to vice president of global consumer partnerships. “I am incredibly honored to take on this new role as VP of Global Consumer Partnerships and thankful to both Michelle Sobrino and Jay Penske for their confidence in me,” Fine-Smith said. “I am proud to have […]

  • People comfort each other as they

    12 Confirmed Dead in Southern California Bar Shooting

    Variety’s managing director of consumer sales Michelle Fine-Smith has been promoted to vice president of global consumer partnerships. “I am incredibly honored to take on this new role as VP of Global Consumer Partnerships and thankful to both Michelle Sobrino and Jay Penske for their confidence in me,” Fine-Smith said. “I am proud to have […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad