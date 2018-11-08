Michelle Fine-Smith Promoted to Vice President of Global Consumer Partnerships

Variety’s managing director of consumer sales Michelle Fine-Smith has been promoted to vice president of global consumer partnerships.

“I am incredibly honored to take on this new role as VP of Global Consumer Partnerships and thankful to both Michelle Sobrino and Jay Penske for their confidence in me,” Fine-Smith said. “I am proud to have been part of the talented team at Variety over the past 10 years and look forward to taking our consumer brand partnership business to new heights.”

In her previous role, Fine-Smith oversaw sales across all platforms including digital, social, branded content, print and live events. She also developed multi-platform programs for clients including AT&T/DirecTV, Audi of America, Chanel, Google, Intel Corporation, Mercedes-Benz, United Airlines and YouTube.

Before joining Variety in 2008, Fine-Smith worked as the sponsorship sales director for Billboard and the sponsorship sales manager for Forbes Media.

“Michelle has been at the forefront of Variety’s consumer strategy for the past 10 years driving large long-term partnerships,” said Variety’s group publisher and CRO Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. “Her strong 360 media sales background and proven track record is the model of success we would like to replicate across the global consumer business.”

Fine-Smith will report to Sobrino-Stearns and will continue to be based in the New York City office.