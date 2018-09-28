Michael B. Jordan Will Be the New Face of Coach

Michael B. Jordan has been tapped as the newest face of Coach. The “Black Panther” actor is the first-ever global men’s ambassador for the luxury brand, which also counts Selena Gomez as a celebrity collaborator.

Jordan’s partnership with Coach will include global advertising campaigns to promote its menswear, accessories, and fragrance lines, and the first images are expected to launch in the spring. The partnership will also include what Coach is calling, “special design projects,” with the brand’s creative director Stuart Vevers, as well as philanthropic endeavors with the Coach Foundation.

“Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy,” said Vevers. “I’ve had the chance to get to know Michael over the last couple of years. He always looks great in Coach, so it felt really natural to build our relationship.”

“I’m honored to be joining the Coach family and have so much respect for Stuart Vevers’ vision,” said Jordan. “I’m looking forward to jumping into the creative process and exploring fashion through a different lens.”

Coach, who collaborated with Gomez on a number of successful collaborations over the past couple of seasons, is hoping to find the same success with Jordan. The company calls him “a long-time friend of the brand who shares Coach‘s belief in the modern American Dream and values of optimism and inclusivity.”

Jordan can be seen next in “Creed 2,” a follow-up to the Rocky sequel “Creed,” which grossed more than $170 million worldwide. “Creed 2,” which reunites Jordan with Sylvester Stallone, hits theaters on Nov. 21.

