You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael B. Jordan Will Be the New Face of Coach

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael B. Jordan coach collaboration campaign
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan has been tapped as the newest face of CoachThe “Black Panther” actor is the first-ever global men’s ambassador for the luxury brand, which also counts Selena Gomez as a celebrity collaborator.

Jordan’s partnership with Coach will include global advertising campaigns to promote its menswear, accessories, and fragrance lines, and the first images are expected to launch in the spring. The partnership will also include what Coach is calling, “special design projects,” with the brand’s creative director Stuart Vevers, as well as philanthropic endeavors with the Coach Foundation.

“Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy,” said Vevers. “I’ve had the chance to get to know Michael over the last couple of years. He always looks great in Coach, so it felt really natural to build our relationship.”

michael b jordan coach collection campaign where to buy

“I’m honored to be joining the Coach family and have so much respect for Stuart Vevers’ vision,” said Jordan. “I’m looking forward to jumping into the creative process and exploring fashion through a different lens.”

Coach, who collaborated with Gomez on a number of successful collaborations over the past couple of seasons, is hoping to find the same success with Jordan. The company calls him “a long-time friend of the brand who shares Coach‘s belief in the modern American Dream and values of optimism and inclusivity.”

Jordan can be seen next in “Creed 2,” a follow-up to the Rocky sequel “Creed,” which grossed more than $170 million worldwide. “Creed 2,” which reunites Jordan with Sylvester Stallone, hits theaters on Nov. 21.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Biz

  • Michael B. Jordan coach collaboration campaign

    Michael B. Jordan Will Be the New Face of Coach

    Michael B. Jordan has been tapped as the newest face of Coach. The “Black Panther” actor is the first-ever global men’s ambassador for the luxury brand, which also counts Selena Gomez as a celebrity collaborator. Jordan’s partnership with Coach will include global advertising campaigns to promote its menswear, accessories, and fragrance lines, and the first images are expected […]

  • Pulse Recording CEOs Scott Cutler and

    Pulse Music, Booming With Starrah, 'Despacito' and More, Looks Back at 10 Years of Hits

    Michael B. Jordan has been tapped as the newest face of Coach. The “Black Panther” actor is the first-ever global men’s ambassador for the luxury brand, which also counts Selena Gomez as a celebrity collaborator. Jordan’s partnership with Coach will include global advertising campaigns to promote its menswear, accessories, and fragrance lines, and the first images are expected […]

  • THE POST Movie

    Fox Files Suit in 'The Post' Location Dispute

    Michael B. Jordan has been tapped as the newest face of Coach. The “Black Panther” actor is the first-ever global men’s ambassador for the luxury brand, which also counts Selena Gomez as a celebrity collaborator. Jordan’s partnership with Coach will include global advertising campaigns to promote its menswear, accessories, and fragrance lines, and the first images are expected […]

  • Fox News Fires Contributor Who Called

    Fox News Fires Contributor Who Called Kavanaugh Accusers 'Lying Skanks'

    Michael B. Jordan has been tapped as the newest face of Coach. The “Black Panther” actor is the first-ever global men’s ambassador for the luxury brand, which also counts Selena Gomez as a celebrity collaborator. Jordan’s partnership with Coach will include global advertising campaigns to promote its menswear, accessories, and fragrance lines, and the first images are expected […]

  • Upfronts Seven Dollar Bill

    Madison Avenue Ad-Buying Practices Under Federal Scrutiny (Report)

    Michael B. Jordan has been tapped as the newest face of Coach. The “Black Panther” actor is the first-ever global men’s ambassador for the luxury brand, which also counts Selena Gomez as a celebrity collaborator. Jordan’s partnership with Coach will include global advertising campaigns to promote its menswear, accessories, and fragrance lines, and the first images are expected […]

  • Amy Schiffman

    Veteran Literary Agent Amy Schiffman Joins Echo Lake Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael B. Jordan has been tapped as the newest face of Coach. The “Black Panther” actor is the first-ever global men’s ambassador for the luxury brand, which also counts Selena Gomez as a celebrity collaborator. Jordan’s partnership with Coach will include global advertising campaigns to promote its menswear, accessories, and fragrance lines, and the first images are expected […]

  • willies reserve Marijuana

    From Willie to Whoopi, Big Names Are Getting Behind the Booming Business of Legal Weed

    Michael B. Jordan has been tapped as the newest face of Coach. The “Black Panther” actor is the first-ever global men’s ambassador for the luxury brand, which also counts Selena Gomez as a celebrity collaborator. Jordan’s partnership with Coach will include global advertising campaigns to promote its menswear, accessories, and fragrance lines, and the first images are expected […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad