You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Melania Trump Says #MeToo Accusers ‘Need to Have Really Hard Evidence’

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
First lady Melania Trump speaks during a reception at the United States mission to the United Nations, in New YorkUnited Nations Melania Trump, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Jason DeCrow/AP/REX/Shutterstock

First Lady Melania Trump spoke out about the #MeToo movement, saying victims of sexual assault “need to have really hard evidence” if they are going to make accusations.

“If you are accused of something, show the evidence,” Trump said in a recently taped interview with ABC News during her first major solo trip to Africa. “We need to show the evidence. You cannot just say to somebody ‘Oh I was sexually assaulted, or you did that to me,’ because sometimes the media goes too far. The way they portray some stories; it’s not correct, it’s not right.”

Trump said she supports women, but added that men need to be supported as well. “I support the women, and they need to be heard,” she said. “We need to support them, and you know also men not just women.”

Her statements are reminiscent of a 2016 interview with Trump, during which the first lady defended her husband amidst a host of sexual assault allegations. When asked about the allegations, Trump said her husband was “egged on” by Billy Bush in the 2005 Access Hollywood recorded exchange after engaging in “boy talk.”

During the interview in Kenya, Trump discussed organizations refusing to partner with her due to their beliefs about the current administration. “They are choosing the politics over helping others,” she said.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Biz

  • First lady Melania Trump speaks during

    Melania Trump Says #MeToo Accusers 'Need to Have Really Hard Evidence'

    First Lady Melania Trump spoke out about the #MeToo movement, saying victims of sexual assault “need to have really hard evidence” if they are going to make accusations. “If you are accused of something, show the evidence,” Trump said in a recently taped interview with ABC News during her first major solo trip to Africa. “We […]

  • Game of Thrones Season 7 finale

    WarnerMedia to Launch Direct to Consumer Streaming Service in Late 2019

    First Lady Melania Trump spoke out about the #MeToo movement, saying victims of sexual assault “need to have really hard evidence” if they are going to make accusations. “If you are accused of something, show the evidence,” Trump said in a recently taped interview with ABC News during her first major solo trip to Africa. “We […]

  • Upfronts Seven Dollar Bill

    FBI Contacts Influential Advertiser Group Over U.S. Ad Buying Probe

    First Lady Melania Trump spoke out about the #MeToo movement, saying victims of sexual assault “need to have really hard evidence” if they are going to make accusations. “If you are accused of something, show the evidence,” Trump said in a recently taped interview with ABC News during her first major solo trip to Africa. “We […]

  • fan BingBing

    Fan Bingbing May Have Been Found, but '355' Still Needs to Locate a Star

    First Lady Melania Trump spoke out about the #MeToo movement, saying victims of sexual assault “need to have really hard evidence” if they are going to make accusations. “If you are accused of something, show the evidence,” Trump said in a recently taped interview with ABC News during her first major solo trip to Africa. “We […]

  • Harvey Weinstein De Grisogono Party, 70th

    Harvey Weinstein in Billing Dispute With Civil Defense Firm

    First Lady Melania Trump spoke out about the #MeToo movement, saying victims of sexual assault “need to have really hard evidence” if they are going to make accusations. “If you are accused of something, show the evidence,” Trump said in a recently taped interview with ABC News during her first major solo trip to Africa. “We […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad