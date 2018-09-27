Meghan Markle Delivers New Cookbook for Charity

Meghan Markle’s recent public appearances may have fueled rumors of a bun in the oven, but the Duchess of Sussex is cooking up something completely different for her first solo project since marrying Prince Harry in May.

The newly minted Royal has partnered with a group of women in West London for the release of “Together: Our Community Cookbook.” The 128-page cookbook features 55 recipes inspired by the Hubb Community Kitchen — a group of friends who started meeting and cooking together in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire in London last June.

After being displaced by the fire, the women found a sanctuary at the Al-Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London, where they shared the kitchen for two days every week preparing food for their families and neighbors. The cookbook’s recipes are inspired by those created in that shared kitchen, incorporating flavors and dishes from the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, and Europe.

Markle provides the foreword for the book, which is her first royal project on her own since she married Prince Harry in a star-studded wedding in May. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of “Together” will go to the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to be distributed to the Hubb Community Kitchen and similar projects. (The word, “Hubb,” means “love” in Arabic).

The Duchess says she was drawn to the project because of how it brought together people from different ethnic groups, religions, and walks of life.

“This is an homage to the power of cooking as a community, and the recipes that allow us to connect, share and look forward,” says HRH, in a press release from the publisher. “Through this charitable endeavor, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive.”

The cookbook is already an Amazon best-seller after just one week of release. The Duchess launched the book — with her mother and Harry in tow — at a party at Kensington Palace last week. You can order the book, available in hardcover, online here.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.