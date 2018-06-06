Publicists Megan Brophy, Matt Haberman Join Narrative (EXCLUSIVE)

Talent publicists Megan Brophy and Matt Haberman have joined the east coast staff of entertainment PR firm Narrative.

Prior to joining Narrative, Brophy worked at Big Machine Record Label in Nashville, where she successfully managed Grammy and ACM Award campaigns. Before that, she worked with Haberman at public relations firm ID, where they were integral contributors to multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG, Tony and Oscar campaigns.

“We are excited that we have found key strategists to expand our vision in NYC” said partners Heidi Lopata, Liz Mahoney, Megan Moss Pachon and Bryna Rifkin.

In just over six months, Narrative has quickly grown in to a strong competitor in the publicity arena after Mahoney, Moss Pachon, Rifkin and Lopata announced its formation. 

The company currently reps such top talent such as Amy Adams, Josh Brolin, Marion Cotillard, Emilia Clarke, Chris Evans, Kathryn Hahn, Timothy Hutton, Diane Kruger, Jennifer Lawrence, Ewan McGregor, Megan Mullally, Ruth Negga, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, Sam Rockwell, Michael Shannon, Alicia Vikander, and Kate Winslet. They also rep filmmakers Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Brit Marling, Simon Kinberg, Matt Reeves, and Black Label Media, among others.

