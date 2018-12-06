×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Media Stocks Hang Tough as Markets Plunge for Second Day

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
media stocks - wall-street
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Media stocks are proving to be mostly resilient on a second day of steep losses for key Wall Street indexes in a market sell off fueled by fears of trade wars, tariff threats and economic jitters around the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 700 points early on in trading Thursday but recovered slightly by noon ET to a loss of about 600 points, or about 2.5% of total value. The Dow slide comes on the heels of a nearly 800-point drop on Tuesday. (U.S. markets were closed on Wednesday in honor of the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush.)

Discovery and AMC Networks managed to post gains despite the downturn. Both companies are seen as acquisition targets next year as the consolidation push in media gains more steam. By noon ET, Discovery was up more than 2.5% to around $28.70; AMC Networks gained nearly 2% to $58.07.

Netflix was also in positive territory by noon ET with 1%-2% gains after heading into the red in early trading.

Viacom and AT&T saw dips of about 2%. Disney and Comcast were off less than a percentage point while CBS hovered around a 1.5% drop. 21st Century Fox, which is expected to be absorbed by Disney by the end of next month, eked out a tiny gain.

The S&P 500 index shed about 2% in early trading. The NASDAQ was in 1%-2% loss territory.

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Biz

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Media Stocks Hang Tough as Markets Plunge for Second Day

    Media stocks are proving to be mostly resilient on a second day of steep losses for key Wall Street indexes in a market sell off fueled by fears of trade wars, tariff threats and economic jitters around the world. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 700 points early on in trading Thursday but recovered [...]

  • ©MEREDITH TRUAX

    Republic Records Ups Kevin Lipson to Executive VP of Commerce, Streaming & Digital Strategy

    Republic Records has promoted Kevin Lipson to executive VP of commerce, streaming, and digital strategy, label EVP/General Manager Jim Roppo announced on Thursday. Previously, Lipson was the company’s SVP of Commerce, a role he held since 2014. He is a 22-year veteran of Universal Music Group, having held senior level management positions at the company’s labels Island, Def Jam, UMe and UMG’s commercial [...]

  • Village Rockstars

    Freed by the Camera

    In a small village in Assam, India, we meet our protagonist, Dhunu, a free-spirited 10-year-old girl with a Styrofoam guitar, playing a song of hope. Undeterred by life’s challenges, Dhunu dreams of starring in her own rock band — except with a real guitar. The onscreen journey of “Village Rockstars’” protagonist embodies the real-life journey [...]

  • Robert Iger and Rupert Murdochcredit: Disney

    Behind the Offers and Counteroffers Culminating in the Landmark Disney-Fox Deal

    Even on the day the deal was unveiled, it was still hard to believe. Rupert Murdoch was hoisting the white flag, getting out of the entertainment business that he shaped and took to new heights with his News Corp. and 20th Century Fox empires. On Dec. 14, 2017, when Disney formally announced its all-stock $52.4 [...]

  • Amazon

    Amazon Music Rolls Out New Voice Features to Personalize Listening

    Amazon Music today announced the rollout of new voice features that enables listeners to personalize their streaming music experience. Essentially, listeners can have a conversation with the service’s Alexa to find playlists and music for specific moods or occasions, “liking” or rejecting songs, identifying songs by lyrics and more, all through voice. The goal is for [...]

  • Streaming in Europe

    Netflix, Amazon Face New Parameters and Challenges in Europe

    In their quest for global domination, Netflix and Amazon view Europe as a key battleground. Both companies have dramatically ramped up operations on the continent in recent years to woo subscribers, creatives and talent. But tensions over content, costs and consequences for the region’s legacy players have been building, and in some cases have boiled [...]

  • Cinedigm - Bambu

    Cinedigm, CITVC to Bring 500 Hours of China Content to U.S. Streaming

    Los Angeles-based content aggregator and distributor Cinedigm will partner with China International TV Corporation (CITVC) to bring 500 hours of Chinese content to American viewers on Bambu, its digital channel devoted to Chinese-language material set to launch early next year. CITVC is a subsidiary of state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV), and is one of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad