Media Stocks Hang Tough as Markets Plunge for Second Day

Media stocks are proving to be mostly resilient on a second day of steep losses for key Wall Street indexes in a market sell off fueled by fears of trade wars, tariff threats and economic jitters around the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 700 points early on in trading Thursday but recovered slightly by noon ET to a loss of about 600 points, or about 2.5% of total value. The Dow slide comes on the heels of a nearly 800-point drop on Tuesday. (U.S. markets were closed on Wednesday in honor of the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush.)

Discovery and AMC Networks managed to post gains despite the downturn. Both companies are seen as acquisition targets next year as the consolidation push in media gains more steam. By noon ET, Discovery was up more than 2.5% to around $28.70; AMC Networks gained nearly 2% to $58.07.

Netflix was also in positive territory by noon ET with 1%-2% gains after heading into the red in early trading.

Viacom and AT&T saw dips of about 2%. Disney and Comcast were off less than a percentage point while CBS hovered around a 1.5% drop. 21st Century Fox, which is expected to be absorbed by Disney by the end of next month, eked out a tiny gain.

The S&P 500 index shed about 2% in early trading. The NASDAQ was in 1%-2% loss territory.

