Media Stocks Churned by Comcast’s Move to Outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox Assets

Comcast’s announcement of a $65 billion bid for 21st Century Fox entertainment assets — 19% higher than Disney’s previous offer — roiled media stocks anew in after-hours trading Wednesday.

Fox shares rose as much as 1.6% after the market closed, after already closing up 7.7% in regular trading Wednesday as investors anticipated a Comcast-Disney bidding war.

Comcast stock dropped as much as 1.6% in after-hours trading, and Disney was down as much as 0.4%.

The Comcast all-cash bid for 20th Century Fox and other Fox businesses wasn’t a surprise: Comcast last month announced it was ready to outbid Disney’s stock deal with a “superior offer.” It’s the first big M&A domino to fall after a judge’s ruling Tuesday allowed AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner to proceed without any conditions attached.

Comcast is proposing to acquire the same pieces of 21CF that Disney had negotiated a deal for: 20th Century Fox, the FX cable network, 22 regional sports networks and a stake in U.K. satellite broadcaster Sky. Separately, Comcast is also bidding to buy Sky, and the media conglomerate said it intends “to pursue this offer in parallel with our acquisition of 21CF.”