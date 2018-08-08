Media Rights Capital and Management 360 Join Forces in TV

Media Rights Capital has joined forces with Management 360’s TV production arm to create a new production entity.

The venture between Entertainment 360 and MRC will be able to finance and produce a range of content for various TV and digital platforms. The partners are developing a series project set up at Amazon with Management 360 client Margot Robbie producing and Catherine Hardwicke set to direct. It’s an adaptation of the young adult novel “Nowhere Girls” by Amy Reed.

“Joining forces with MRC on Entertainment 360 is the next evolution of our mission to create extraordinary opportunities for artists,” the Management 360 partners said in a statement. “MRC’s impeccable taste, depth of infrastructure, and resources to expand our production capabilities make them the ideal partner for a new evolution of a studio purpose-built for the current media landscape.”

Entertainment 360’s recent film and TV projects include “Lady Bird,” AMC’s “The Terror,” ABC’s now-defunct “Designated Survivor,” and the upcoming Facebook drama “Queen America.” MRC is home to Netflix’s “House of Cards” and “Ozark” and Starz’s “Counterpart.”

“360’s track record speaks for itself, having expertly guided the careers of writers, directors, producers and actors for fifteen plus years, and packaging and producing award-winning and commercially successful film and television projects under the Entertainment 360 label. We are thrilled to partner in this new collaboration,” MRC said in a statement.

The MRC-Management 360 pact was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

(Pictured: Margot Robbie)