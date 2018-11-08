Mass Shooting Injures at Least 11 People in Southern California Restaurant

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

At least 11 people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were injured in a mass shooting at a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles west of Los Angeles, authorities said early Thursday.

Officers from at least three law-enforcement agencies combed the area in search of the gunman who opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a popular country-and-Western venue, about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooter was still “confined” inside the restaurant and that there was no longer an immediate threat to residents in the area.

Witnesses reported that a black-clad shooter hurled smoke bombs into the restaurant as he let loose a fusillade of shots. Terrified customers began shattering windows in an attempt to escape. Local television station KABC said that Wednesday night was college night at Borderline, with the restaurant likely filled with young people, including some from Pepperdine University in Malibu.

“I just started hearing these big pops – pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four,” one young man man told KABC. “The security guard…was down. And the gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register, and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door. I hear chairs being thrown out the window. People were trying to get out the window.…There were probably 12 shots before I got out the front door.”

Related

He described the attacker as a bearded man in a black jacket and hat. Another witness said the gunman wielded what looked like a sub-machine gun.

Kuredjian said that shots were still being fired when sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene. “We can confirm that there are several people that have been injured inside the bar and grill, including one deputy sheriff that was transported,” he said.

Squad cars and helicopters swarmed the area. Kuredjian said that a SWAT team and officers from the Ventura and Simi Valley police departments had converged on the scene.

“I can’t tell you much about the shooter at this point,” Kuredjian said.

He and others described Thousand Oaks as a usually placid place. The city has been named in the past as one of the best places to live in Southern California.

“Thousand Oaks is a very safe community,” Kuredjian said. “This is something that thankfully is very unusual and it doesn’t happen very frequently in our neighborhood.”

