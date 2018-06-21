You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marshmello Signs Publishing Deal With Kobalt

Variety Staff

Producer/DJ Marshmello has signed a deal with Kobalt that includes publishing administration and synchronization for all of his future works as well as his back catalogue, the company announced early Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not announced; the news was first reported by Hits, although a source close to the situation said the $10 million figure mentioned in that report is inaccurate.

Kobalt Senior Creative Director, Dominique Keegan, said of the deal, “Marshmello is a remarkably talented producer, artist, and collaborator. We are immensely honored to have him join the Kobalt family. Marshmello and his team have proven to be a distinctly self-driven, forward-thinking operation that is well-suited for the modern music industry. We look forward to working together in our shared vision to achieve continued success.”

“It was important for us to find a home where our vision and goals for the project could be supported,” said Moe Shalizi, Marshmello’s manager. “And we felt that the team at Kobalt understood this. We are very excited to be a part of the Kobalt family.”

Added Kobalt Senior Creative Director, Amanda Samii, “Marshmello is so much more than an artist. His style, sound and unique perspective play an instrumental role in connecting people globally. It’s this trifecta that enhances his undeniable flair in the ever-changing music scene. It’s refreshing to work with an incredible artist and team who understand the value of technology and how it can serve you.”

Marshmello, currently the No. 7 ranked DJ on Spotify, has clocked more than 2 billion streams to date and has collaborated with Selena Gomez, Khalid, Migos, Anne-Marie, Logic, James Arthur and Juicy J. His platinum-certified debut album “Joytime,” featuring the single “Alone,” was released in 2016; “Joytime II” is expected later this year.

 

 

