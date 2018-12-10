×
Endeavor Promotes Mark Shapiro to President

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Chief Content Officer, IMG Mark Shapiro attends Target + IMG New York Fashion Week Kick-Off Event at The Park at Moynihan Station on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard)
CREDIT: Courtesy of Endeavor

After four years overseeing content operations at IMG, Mark Shapiro has been promoted to president of Endeavor.

Shapiro’s elevation to the newly created post comes as Endeavor has expanded dramatically during the past few years, starting with its acquisition of IMG in 2014. Endeavor is now the parent company of WME, IMG, UFC and other content and talent representation assets.

Shapiro, formerly a senior executive with ESPN and Dick Clark Productions, joined IMG shortly after the acquisition in the role of chief content officer, based in New York. Shapiro has spearheaded the division’s expansion of its content production, fashion operations and he was a key player in setting UFC’s recent rights pact with ESPN.

“The past four years have marked Endeavor’s most pivotal stage of growth, and Mark has played a critical role in getting us to where we are today,” said Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel, who leads the company alongside chairman Patrick Whitesell. “Mark’s leadership, creativity and drive will help Patrick and me as we continue to scale Endeavor and realize its full potential.”

Shapiro had already been working on content deals and projects that stretch across Endeavor’s portfolio. He will continue to oversee the IMG content group that focuses largely on unscripted, documentary and live event production. He will remain based in New York.

