You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mark Burnett Will Not Be Prosecuted in Tom Arnold Scuffle

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Arnold Mark Burnett
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Mark Burnett will not be prosecuted for an altercation with Tom Arnold at an Emmy party last month.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, which handles misdemeanor cases, decided on Wednesday that there is insufficient evidence to bring a charge against the “Apprentice” producer. Arnold and Burnett got into a confrontation at the Sept. 16 party at the Lawn at Century Park in Century City.

Arnold alleged on Twitter that Burnett had choked him, and said he had video to support his allegation. He filed a battery report with the Los Angeles Police Department the following day.

The altercation came two days before the premiere of “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold,” which ran for eight episodes on Viceland. Arnold has persistently accused Burnett of hiding outtakes from “The Apprentice” that would embarrass President Donald Trump.

Burnett’s wife, Roma Downey, alleged on Twitter that Arnold had “tried to ambush my husband” at the Emmy party. She said she had been bruised in the scuffle. Arnold accused her of lying, and has continued to attack Burnett on social media since the incident.

Though the Viceland show is now over, Arnold has said he will continue to search for the Trump tapes. Burnett has repeatedly said he does not have the legal right to release outtakes from “The Apprentice.”

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More Biz

  • Tom Arnold Mark Burnett

    Mark Burnett Will Not Be Prosecuted in Tom Arnold Scuffle

    Mark Burnett will not be prosecuted for an altercation with Tom Arnold at an Emmy party last month. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, which handles misdemeanor cases, decided on Wednesday that there is insufficient evidence to bring a charge against the “Apprentice” producer. Arnold and Burnett got into a confrontation at the Sept. 16 party […]

  • Pandora Names Brad Minor VP Head

    Pandora Names Brad Minor VP, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications

    Mark Burnett will not be prosecuted for an altercation with Tom Arnold at an Emmy party last month. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, which handles misdemeanor cases, decided on Wednesday that there is insufficient evidence to bring a charge against the “Apprentice” producer. Arnold and Burnett got into a confrontation at the Sept. 16 party […]

  • Comcast

    Broadcast, Cable TV Boost Comcast's Strong Q3 Earnings

    Mark Burnett will not be prosecuted for an altercation with Tom Arnold at an Emmy party last month. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, which handles misdemeanor cases, decided on Wednesday that there is insufficient evidence to bring a charge against the “Apprentice” producer. Arnold and Burnett got into a confrontation at the Sept. 16 party […]

  • Robert De Niro

    More Suspicious Packages Sent to Robert De Niro, Joseph Biden

    Mark Burnett will not be prosecuted for an altercation with Tom Arnold at an Emmy party last month. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, which handles misdemeanor cases, decided on Wednesday that there is insufficient evidence to bring a charge against the “Apprentice” producer. Arnold and Burnett got into a confrontation at the Sept. 16 party […]

  • Wang Jianlin Wanda Group

    China's New List of Approved Business Leaders Omits Wanda's Wang Jianlin

    Mark Burnett will not be prosecuted for an altercation with Tom Arnold at an Emmy party last month. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, which handles misdemeanor cases, decided on Wednesday that there is insufficient evidence to bring a charge against the “Apprentice” producer. Arnold and Burnett got into a confrontation at the Sept. 16 party […]

  • Jaime Weston

    Universal Music Group Names Jaime Weston Executive VP of Consumer Marketing

    Mark Burnett will not be prosecuted for an altercation with Tom Arnold at an Emmy party last month. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, which handles misdemeanor cases, decided on Wednesday that there is insufficient evidence to bring a charge against the “Apprentice” producer. Arnold and Burnett got into a confrontation at the Sept. 16 party […]

  • Love Sonia Movie

    Asian World Film Festival Casts Spotlight on World Cinema's Most Dynamic Region

    Mark Burnett will not be prosecuted for an altercation with Tom Arnold at an Emmy party last month. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, which handles misdemeanor cases, decided on Wednesday that there is insufficient evidence to bring a charge against the “Apprentice” producer. Arnold and Burnett got into a confrontation at the Sept. 16 party […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad