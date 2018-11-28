Margaret Atwood Writing ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Sequel

Get yourself back in a dystopian frame of mind.

Margaret Atwood is returning to Gilead with “The Testaments,” a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The novel is due out in September, 2019 and will be set 15 years after the events of “Handmaid’s.” On Twitter, Atwood teased that it will be narrated by three female characters. There’s been countless think pieces about how the grim future that Atwood foresaw when she wrote “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 1985 — one in which a patriarchal and totalitarian society subjugates women — is beginning to resemble the kind of society that certain sections of the population would desperately like to put in place. Handmaid costumes are a staple of any anti-Trump rally these days. It’s a connection Atwood was eager to embrace while readying her fans for “The Testaments.”

“Everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything!,” Atwood’s tweet said. “The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.”

There should be an eager readership for “The Testaments.” “The Handmaid’s Tale” has sold eight million copies and routinely tops the list of best books of the 20th Century. It has also been introduced to a new generation of fans via the Emmy winning Hulu series.

