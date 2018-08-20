You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Manuela Herzer Cites CBS-NAI Fight in Renewed Bid for Sumner Redstone Competency Ruling

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Manuela Herzer
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

Sumner Redstone’s former companion Manuela Herzer is trying once again to have a judge rule on the question of the aging mogul’s mental capacity.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan has set an Aug. 30 hearing for Herzer’s motion that discovery into Redstone’s mental capacity is crucial to settling the question of whether she was wrongfully denied a portion of Redstone’s fortune. Herzer’s motion cites the separate lawsuit between CBS Corp. and Redstone’s National Amusements Inc. holding company unfolding in Delaware court as more support for her claim that Sumner Redstone is being manipulated by his daughter, National Amusements president Shari Redstone, and others.

Herzer’s motion cites court filings that have emerged in the CBS-NAI case that seek to make the case that Sumner Redstone, 95, is not mentally capable of making decisions on behalf of NAI. Herzer specifically points to a recent video of Sumner Redstone taken by producer Arnold Kopelson, a member of CBS’ board of directors and friend of the mogul who is the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom. That video was submitted under seal in the CBS-NAI case.

Related

Herzer maintains that Shari Redstone and others kicked her out of Sumner Redstone’s Beverly Park home in late 2015 and adjusted the terms of his trust, under which she had been set to leave her $50 million and the Beverly Park mansion. The mental competency ruling is key to Herzer’s long-running legal battle and the CBS-NAI litigation. Herzer believes that Kopelson “will testify that (Sumner) Redstone is unable to communicate, unable to understand when he is spoken to and appears to lack capacity,” according to the motion filed on Aug. 15.

The question of Sumner Redstone’s competency is key to the CBS-NAI case as CBS asserts that Shari Redstone and the NAI board have taken advantage of Sumner Redstone’s debilitated condition to pursue their own agenda for CBS and Viacom, which is also controlled by NAI. In the CBS-NAI case, NAI attorneys have argued that a formal deposition would be too hard on Sumner Redstone, given his physical condition. Sumner Redstone provided written answers to questions in the CBS-NAI case but the Delaware judge ruled earlier this month that they could not be used as part of the discovery process, saying he had “great skepticism” about how those answers were gathered in light of reports that the mogul can no longer speak.

Herzer’s latest filing questions whether Robert Klieger, Sumner Redstone attorney and CBS Corp. board member, has the right to represent Sumner Redstone in court. In July, a federal judge dismissed a separate $150 million racketeering lawsuit that Herzer filed against Shari Redstone and Shari Redstone’s son, Tyler Korff.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Biz

  • Manuela Herzer

    Manuela Herzer Cites CBS-NAI Fight in Renewed Bid for Sumner Redstone Competency Ruling

    Sumner Redstone’s former companion Manuela Herzer is trying once again to have a judge rule on the question of the aging mogul’s mental capacity. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan has set an Aug. 30 hearing for Herzer’s motion that discovery into Redstone’s mental capacity is crucial to settling the question of whether she […]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Sony Music's $750 Million Spotify 'Windfall' Leaves Some Lingering Questions

    Sumner Redstone’s former companion Manuela Herzer is trying once again to have a judge rule on the question of the aging mogul’s mental capacity. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan has set an Aug. 30 hearing for Herzer’s motion that discovery into Redstone’s mental capacity is crucial to settling the question of whether she […]

  • Harvey Weinstein, with his attorney Benjamin

    Harvey Weinstein's Attorney Blasts Asia Argento's 'Hypocrisy'

    Sumner Redstone’s former companion Manuela Herzer is trying once again to have a judge rule on the question of the aging mogul’s mental capacity. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan has set an Aug. 30 hearing for Herzer’s motion that discovery into Redstone’s mental capacity is crucial to settling the question of whether she […]

  • Asia Argento arrives for the screening

    Asia Argento Is Not Facing Sexual Abuse Investigation

    Sumner Redstone’s former companion Manuela Herzer is trying once again to have a judge rule on the question of the aging mogul’s mental capacity. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan has set an Aug. 30 hearing for Herzer’s motion that discovery into Redstone’s mental capacity is crucial to settling the question of whether she […]

  • Rose McGowan Asia Argento

    Rose McGowan on Asia Argento Accusation: 'My Heart Is Broken'

    Sumner Redstone’s former companion Manuela Herzer is trying once again to have a judge rule on the question of the aging mogul’s mental capacity. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan has set an Aug. 30 hearing for Herzer’s motion that discovery into Redstone’s mental capacity is crucial to settling the question of whether she […]

  • Actress Asia Argento speaks about being

    Asia Argento Settled With Sexual Assault Accuser Last Year (Report)

    Sumner Redstone’s former companion Manuela Herzer is trying once again to have a judge rule on the question of the aging mogul’s mental capacity. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan has set an Aug. 30 hearing for Herzer’s motion that discovery into Redstone’s mental capacity is crucial to settling the question of whether she […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad