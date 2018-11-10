Woolsey Fire Soars to 70,000 Acres as Trump Blames ‘Poor’ Forest Management

The massive Woolsey fire raging in Malibu, Calif. has expanded to 70,000 acres (109 sq. mi.), Cal Fire reported in the early hours of Saturday morning. The fire remains at 0% containment.

No injuries have been officially reported, but there are some claims that two people have died due to the wildfire, which began Thursday around 2 p.m. and rapidly engulfed parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office received reports Friday night of two bodies found in Malibu, according to the L.A. Times, but the sheriff’s office has not confirmed any fatalities.

More than 200,000 people have been under mandatory evacuation orders, including the entire city of Malibu, and at least 150 homes have burned between the Woolsey fire and nearby Hill fire. The Hill fire, at 4,531 acres, is 25% contained and has stopped advancing.

Evacuees were directed south down the Pacific Coast Highway, which created miles of standstill traffic. The fire reportedly jumped the PCH around 10 p.m. Friday after crossing the 101 earlier in the day and is moving towards the Malibu Colony.

Numerous Hollywood-connected structures have burned, including the Bachelor mansion, the historic Western Town film set on Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, and the homes of Caitlyn Jenner and “Dr. Strange” director Scott Derrickson. Several celebs have evacuated, including Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Rainn Wilson, Alyssa Milano, and Melissa Etheridge.

Other Malibu residents include Barbra Streisand, Robert Downey Jr., Halle Berry, Jennifer Aniston and NBA star Kevin Durant. Cher and Mark Hamill both tweeted that the flames were close to their homes but indicated they were safe. Guillermo del Toro tweeted early Friday that his Bleak House collection of horror film memorabilia may be in danger, but that “the gift of life remains.”

Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018

Firefighters are looking to a “narrow window of calm wind” Saturday to swap out fire crews that have been working nonstop since the fire broke, and hopefully get a chance to control the edges of the fire.

The president chimed in on Twitter about the California fires, which also include the Camp fire in Northern California, stating that there is “no reason” for them “except that forest management is so poor.”

“Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!” he added.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

Observers were not pleased with Trump’s tweet.

“This is an absolutely heartless response,” wrote Katy Perry. “There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters.”

This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters. https://t.co/DJ4PN26bLZ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 10, 2018

“Honestly thought this one was from a parody account,” wrote Zach Braff. “The city is on fire and people and animals are dying.”

Honestly thought this one was from a parody account. The city is on fire and people and animals are dying. https://t.co/qjuaSheDJe — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 10, 2018

Documentary filmmaker Lucy Walker wrote, “How can POTUS be so wrong? Yes. There are clear, agreed-upon reasons, including climate change.”

How can POTUS be so wrong? Yes. There are clear, agreed-upon reasons, including climate change. That's why I've been making a film about #californiafires for the past year. My heart is with firefighters, who fight for us with their lives, who blow me away. To all those affected❤️ https://t.co/ovxI88FZe1 — Lucy Walker (@lucywalkerfilm) November 10, 2018

“The First” showrunner Beau Willimon pointed out Trump’s lack of “consolation to those who have lost life & property,” and wrote that the Bureau of Land Management’s budget is determined by Congress, not the president.

1. Zero consolation to those who have lost life & property.

2. The Bureau of Land Management's budget is determined by Congress.

3. Your own proposed BLM budget fails to properly fund prevention.

4. The mismanagement is a GOP Congress that refuses give BLM the resources it needs. https://t.co/a9Jku3YFjX — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) November 10, 2018

Patricia Arquette mused that “maybe Trump would like to see what would happen if California threatened to withhold out federal taxes.”

Maybe Trump would like to see what would happen if California threatened to withhold out federal taxes- https://t.co/WdFRhei740 — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 10, 2018

“Grace & Frankie” star Martin Sheen has been found, according to Fox 11, after his son Charlie Sheen tweeted Friday evening that he could not “get ahold” of his parents. He said the pair were located at the staging ground near Zuma Beach, where Malibu area residents and large animals were fleeing as the flames advanced.

“We evacuated early this morning from Point Dume around 9:30, and we’ve been here ever since,” Martin Sheen told Fox. He said he believes there’s little chance his home survived the flames.