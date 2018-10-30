Luka Sabbat Sued For Failure to Influence

Influencer Luka Sabbat was sued on Tuesday for failing to live up to an agreement to promote Snap Spectacles on his Instagram account.

Sabbat, 20, was photographed in September at events with Kourtney Kardashian. People recently reported that the pair split after briefly dating. He also appears on the Freeform series “Grown-ish,” and has 1.4 million Instagram followers.

PR Consulting Inc. says it signed an influencer agreement with Sabbat on Sept. 15, the day after he was first photographed with Kardashian. The PR company filed the lawsuit in New York Supreme Court, alleging that Sabbat breached his agreement to post three Instagram stories and one post to his Instagram feed in which he would be wearing the spectacles.

Sabbat made only one Instagram story and one post to his feed, and did not submit the post to PR Consulting for pre-approval, the suit alleges. Sabbat also reneged on an agreement to be photographed in public wearing the spectacles during the Milan or Paris Fashion Weeks, according to the suit.

Under the contract, Sabbat was to be paid $60,000 — with $45,000 paid up front. The suit seeks reimbursement of the $45,000 plus another $45,000 in additional damages.

Snap recently launched new styles for Spectacles 2, its second-generation camera eyewear. The first version debuted at kiosks in 2016.