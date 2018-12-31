×

Louis C.K. Stirs Outrage With Jokes About Parkland Shooting Survivors, Gender Identity Issues

Cynthia Littleton

Disgraced comedian Louis C.K. has stirred more outrage after taking aim at Parkland shooting survivors and gender identity concerns in a recent set at a comedy club on Long Island.

A 48-minute audio recording of C.K. surfaced late Sunday on YouTube. It was described as a set delivered Dec. 16 at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown.

C.K. starts the set by noting that he’s had a rough time in the 14 months since multiple women came forward accusing him of sexual harassment and misconduct. C.K. acknowledged the truth of the claims made in a New York Times expose in November 2017.

“Ever have an entire year that sucks 365 s— c— days in a row?” C.K. asks the crowd.

Among C.K.’s most incendiary comments are aimed at the survivors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last February that left 17 people dead in Parkland, Fla. C.K. said he was generally unimpressed by the younger generation now that he is 51, calling them “boring.”

“You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot,” C.K. said. “Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting. You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way. Now I gotta listen to you talking?

C.K. also expressed dismay about new attitudes toward gender identity and the emergence of new norms for gender pronouns. He delivered a few lines with a stereotypical lisp that is sure to draw the ire of LGBT activists.

“They tell you what to call them. ‘You should address me as they them because I identify as gender neutral,’ ” he said. ” ‘You should address me as there because I identify as a location and the location is your mother’s c—.’ “

C.K. also riffed at length about “retarded” people, the difference in penis size among black, white and Asian men, and he used a gay slur in a referring to his doctor as “an old f—— Jewish f–.”

As the set continues, C.K. acknowledges that some of his comments will provoke controversy but he stresses he has little to lose.

“What are you going to do, take away my birthday? My life is over. I don’t give a s—,” he said.

After C.K. was exposed for sexual misconduct — including a habit of asking female comics to watch him masturbate — the comedian lost his production deal with FX Networks and had to scrap plans for a theatrical release of his latest indie film production, “I Love You Daddy.” He returned to the stage in October and November with a few sets at New York’s Comedy Cellar club that also drew criticism for his defensive tone.

