Louis C.K. Performs First Stand-Up Set Since Harassment Allegations

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Louis C.K. performed his first stand-up set since publicly admitting to sexual harassment, the New York Times has reported.

According to the Times, C.K. made an unannounced appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York Sunday night.

Noam Dworman, the owner of the Cellar, told the Times that C.K.’s set lasted about 15 minutes and consisted of “typical Louis C.K. stuff.”

“It sounded just like he was trying to work out some new material, almost like any time of the last 10 years he would come in at the beginning of a new act.”

Dworman added that C.K. was “very relaxed” and the sold-out audience of about 115 responded well to his appearance, including an ovation before he even performed.

The Cellar has a tradition of surprise comedy guests, and Dworman said one member of Sunday’s audience called the club Monday to express unhappiness over the lack of notice of C.K.’s appearance.

“He wished he had known in advance, so he could’ve decided whether to have been there or not,” Dworman said.

C.K. was accused by five women in November last year of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, including masturbating in front of them. In a statement, C.K. admitted to the misconduct. FX Networks canceled their production deal with him as a result, and the released of the film that he wrote, produced and starred in, “I Love You, Daddy” was canceled.

