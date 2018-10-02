You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Louis C.K. Makes New Appearance at New York’s Comedy Cellar

Louis C.K. made a second appearance at New York’s Comedy Cellar, another attempt by the comedian to rehabilitate himself after being accused of sexually harassing women.

According to The New York Times, the comic returned to the Comedy Cellar Sunday night, once again generating controversy. Two women walked out on the act, which lasted about 20 minutes and during which Louis C.K. read from notes, according to the news outlet.

The comedian did not address his recent behavior during the act, according to multiple press reports.

It is the second appearance the comic has made at the club. He previously tired out material in a set on August 26 – the same day he paid a visit to a comedy club in Long Island for the same purpose.

According to the Times, the Comedy Cellar has recently added a disclaimer policy on its tickets and on a sign at the club. The notice warns patrons that comedians often drop in to test out new material and that the club will allow customers to leave and take care of the check if they decided the jokes are not for them.

C.K. was accused by five women in November last year of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, including masturbating in front of them. In a statement, C.K. admitted to the misconduct. FX Networks canceled their production deal with him as a result, and the release of the film that he wrote, produced and starred in, “I Love You, Daddy” was canceled.

