Live Nation Productions Names Matthew Stein and Ryan Kroft to Senior Posts

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Matthew Stein and Ryan Kroft
CREDIT: Courtesy of Live Nation

Live Nation Productions today announced two key hires for its production and development departments. Veteran producer and studio exec Matthew Stein (pictured above, left) will be the company’s new Head of Scripted Development and Production, while Emmy Award-winning producer Ryan Kroft (above, right) has been named Head of Unscripted Development and Production. Both will report into Heather Parry, Live Nation Productions’ President of Production, Film and Television.

Stein joins the company just before the release of the company’s first scripted features, “A Star Is Born” and “After Party.” He joins after several years at Sony, where he most recently had a film and television production deal and earlier served as a VP at Sony Pictures International Productions. Earlier in his career, he spent 12 years at Dimension Films, rising through the ranks to co-chairman and ultimately EVP of Production, overseeing all phases of production, development and casting for the division.

Kroft joins after 20 years at Viacom, where he most recently served as SVP of events and specials for MTV, VH1 and Logo. At Viacom, he oversaw the development and production of live and live-to-tape events including the Video Music Awards and MTV Movie Awards red carpets, the MTV Woodie Awards, VH1 Divas, Hip Hop Honors and Logo’s New Now Next Awards, as well as documentary specials including “Demi Lovato: Stay Strong” and “Lady Gaga: Inside the Outside.” He was also responsible for the development and production of series including MTV’s “When I was 17,” “Todrick” and “How I Made It.” He began his career as a production assistant for Parry in 1998 when she was a producer at MTV.

“In just two short years, Live Nation Productions has brought fans closer to live music through a diverse slate of projects, and with this stellar team in place we’ll be able to continue successfully exploring content for screens of all kinds,” said Parry. “Between Matt’s extensive film experience and Ryan’s expertise with live TV, we’re ready to ramp up even more amazing projects.”

Both Kroft and Stein will be based at Live Nation’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, California.

 

