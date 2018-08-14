Live Nation Names Amy Marks EVP, Head of Integrated Marketing

Live Nation Entertainment today announced the hiring of Amy Marks as the first Executive Vice President, Head of Integrated Marketing for Live Nation’s Media & Sponsorship division.

Based in New York, Marks will report to Russell Wallach, Global President, Live Nation Media & Sponsorship, and lead a department that includes creative, research, analytics, strategy, experiential events and industry marketing, according to the announcement. She will continue to support the team’s efforts delivering data-driven programs and products for advertisers, offering solutions across digital to live experiences.

Marks joins Live Nation from Bloomberg Media, where she was Global Head of Marketing. While at Bloomberg she spearheaded the launch of the Content Studio, led event marketing and conceptualized client programs. While in that role, she received Folio’s 2017 Innovators Award. Prior to Bloomberg, Marks was the Head of Integrated Marketing for People magazine for 15 years.

“Amy’s unparalleled experience partnering with brands and CMO’s to creatively solve business challenges, combined with her innate ability to build teams and innovative ways to develop best-in-class content and unforgettable experiences is the type of leader that will take us to the next level,” said Wallach.

Marks added, “I’m thrilled to join such an incredible and growing organization filled with amazing talent. There is endless opportunity at Live Nation to connect brands in a meaningful way with influential, receptive audiences and demonstrate how online and offline solutions can grow business for mature and emerging brands, regardless of the category.”