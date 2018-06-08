Fox’s Dana Walden Joins Live Nation Entertainment Board

Fox Television Group chairman-CEO Dana Walden has been elected to the board of directors at Live Nation Entertainment.

Walden joins the 12-member panel as the Live Nation is stepping up its TV production activity under the Live Nation Productions banner. The company is developing its first docu-series, based on the book “From Cradle to Stage” about mothers of music superstars that was penned by Virginia Hanlon Grohl, mother of Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl.

Walden was elected to the board at Live Nation’s annual shareholders meeting, held June 6 at the company’s headquarters in Beverly Hills. Also elected to the board was Ping Fu, software entrepreneur who most recently co-founded 3D imaging software firm Geomagic.

“Dana and Ping’s extensive experience spanning technology and media will offer new perspectives and bring invaluable expertise to our accomplished Board,” said Greg Maffei, chairman of the Live Nation board.

Walden has been with Fox since 1992, rising through the ranks at the 20th Century Fox Television studio. At present she heads Fox Broadcasting Co. and the TV studio with her fellow Fox Television Group chairman-CEO Gary Newman. She also serves on the board of Hulu.