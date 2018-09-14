Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Book of Affirmations Due Out Next Month

He’s known for his clever word play on social media and on the Broadway stage, and now, Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda is putting his thoughts to paper, with the release next month of his new motivation book, Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You.

Inspired by his feed, where Miranda delivers daily affirmations to his 2.5 million followers, the book features 224 pages of original sayings, aphorisms, and poetry, alongside whimsical illustrations by acclaimed artist (and one of Time’s 25 Most Influential People on the Internet in 2017) Jonny Sun.

Manuel revealed the cover of the book in a Tweet last month, after first announcing the book, appropriately, also on Twitter, in July.

Publisher Random House says the book is “full of comfort and motivation” and is “a touchstone for anyone who needs a quick lift.” The title, meantime, comes from the way Miranda frequently begins his Tweets, with a now-signature “Gmorning!” or “Gnite!” message.

“Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You” will be released on October 23. You can pre-order your copy on Amazon or through the Penguin Random House website.

