Six Women Accuse CBS CEO Leslie Moonves of Sexual Misconduct in New Yorker Report

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Allegations
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including actress Illeana Douglas, who asserts that Moonves had her fired from a comedy pilot after she rebuffed his forceful advances. The accusations were leveled in a report published Friday by investigative reporter Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker.

Douglas’ allegation stems from her work in 1996 on the pilot for “Queens.” Douglas described a meeting with Moonves in which he held her down on a couch and kissed her without her consent.

“At that point, you’re a trapped animal,” Douglas told the New Yorker. “Your life is flashing before your eyes.”

In a statement to the New Yorker, Moonves said acknowledged some past transgressions, but he disputed some other accounts in the story.

“Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our company. I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances,” Moonves said. “Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career. This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution.”

Related

The CBS Corp. chairman-CEO is one of the most powerful and influential figures in the entertainment industry. Moonves is highly regarded as one of the most successful programmers in TV history for leading CBS’ rebirth in the mid-1990s and keeping the mothership CBS broadcast network as the nation’s most-watched network overall for 15 of the past 16 television seasons.

Even before the story was published, CBS’ board of directors issued a statement acknowledging the allegations and announcing plans to mount an investigation. CBS controlling shareholder Shari Redstone also issued a statement calling for a “thorough, open, and transparent” investigation of Moonves by the board. Redstone and Moonves are in the midst of a legal battle for control of CBS Corp.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Leslie Moonves AMC

    Leslie Moonves Allegations Spark Wall Street Unease Over CBS

    CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including actress Illeana Douglas, who asserts that Moonves had her fired from a comedy pilot after she rebuffed his forceful advances. The accusations were leveled in a report published Friday by investigative reporter Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker. Douglas’ allegation stems […]

  • Julie Chen Les Moonves

    Julie Chen on Leslie Moonves Allegations: 'I Fully Support My Husband'

    CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including actress Illeana Douglas, who asserts that Moonves had her fired from a comedy pilot after she rebuffed his forceful advances. The accusations were leveled in a report published Friday by investigative reporter Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker. Douglas’ allegation stems […]

  • Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Allegations

    Six Women Accuse CBS CEO Leslie Moonves of Sexual Misconduct in New Yorker Report

    CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including actress Illeana Douglas, who asserts that Moonves had her fired from a comedy pilot after she rebuffed his forceful advances. The accusations were leveled in a report published Friday by investigative reporter Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker. Douglas’ allegation stems […]

  • Susanne Daniels, YouTube Premium Executive Session

    YouTube Originals Chief Susanne Daniels Talks Rebranding, Budget, 'Cobra Kai'

    CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including actress Illeana Douglas, who asserts that Moonves had her fired from a comedy pilot after she rebuffed his forceful advances. The accusations were leveled in a report published Friday by investigative reporter Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker. Douglas’ allegation stems […]

  • Seann William Scott, Maggie Lawson

    'Lethal Weapon:' Maggie Lawson Joins Series as Seann William Scott's Character Revealed

    CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including actress Illeana Douglas, who asserts that Moonves had her fired from a comedy pilot after she rebuffed his forceful advances. The accusations were leveled in a report published Friday by investigative reporter Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker. Douglas’ allegation stems […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    Leslie Moonves Recently Called Sexual Harassment Revelations a ‘Watershed Moment’ (Watch)

    CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including actress Illeana Douglas, who asserts that Moonves had her fired from a comedy pilot after she rebuffed his forceful advances. The accusations were leveled in a report published Friday by investigative reporter Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker. Douglas’ allegation stems […]

  • Lester Holt Presidential Debate Moderator

    Sam Singal Steps Down as Executive Producer of 'NBC Nightly News'

    CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including actress Illeana Douglas, who asserts that Moonves had her fired from a comedy pilot after she rebuffed his forceful advances. The accusations were leveled in a report published Friday by investigative reporter Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker. Douglas’ allegation stems […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad