CBS Shares Drop Again as Board Considers Leslie Moonves’ Fate

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leslie Moonves
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

CBS shares took another sharp dive Monday as investors weigh the fallout of sexual assault allegations leveled against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves.

CBS shares were down more than 4% in early trading, dropping to the $52 range. The company has shed more than $1.5 billion in value since Friday, when the New Yorker publishing a damning expose featuring accusations from six women about sexual misconduct involving Moonves.

The CBS board of directors is set to meet later today to consider its options amid the growing crisis. The board on Friday said it would initiate an investigation into the allegations made about Moonves and the culture of CBS in the New Yorker story by Ronan Farrow.

Wall Street analysts have been cautious about factoring the scandal into recommendations on CBS stock. CFRA Research media analyst Tuna Amobi dropped his opinion on CBS shares from buy to hold and noted the pressure on Moonves couldn’t come at a worse time, given the company’s pending lawsuit against controlling shareholder Shari Redstone.

“We see a particularly inauspicious timing for CBS, currently embroiled in a high-stakes litigation against National Amusements Inc. (NAI), its controlling shareholder under the direction of Shari Redstone, who might seek to exert further leverage under the current circumstances,” wrote Amobi in a note published Monday. “With Ms. Redstone already calling for a “thorough, open and transparent” investigation, we see potential far-reaching implications for CBS’s corporate governance and possible questions related to management succession.”

But Bernstein Co. analyst Todd Juenger kept his rating at outperform with a target price of $65.

“Our rating and target price are based on our longer term view of the value of the cash flows and strategic value of the underlying assets,” Juenger wrote. “It is likely the new risks regarding CBS management, on which it is impossible to predict the outcome or timing of resolution, could have negative impact on CBS shares in the near term.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Biz

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS Shares Drop Again as Board Considers Leslie Moonves' Fate

    CBS shares took another sharp dive Monday as investors weigh the fallout of sexual assault allegations leveled against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. CBS shares were down more than 4% in early trading, dropping to the $52 range. The company has shed more than $1.5 billion in value since Friday, when the New Yorker publishing a damning […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS Board to Meet Monday to Consider Moonves' Fate, Set Investigation Plans

    CBS shares took another sharp dive Monday as investors weigh the fallout of sexual assault allegations leveled against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. CBS shares were down more than 4% in early trading, dropping to the $52 range. The company has shed more than $1.5 billion in value since Friday, when the New Yorker publishing a damning […]

  • Whither CBS? With or Without Leslie

    Whither CBS? With or Without Leslie Moonves, Company Faces Challenges

    CBS shares took another sharp dive Monday as investors weigh the fallout of sexual assault allegations leveled against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. CBS shares were down more than 4% in early trading, dropping to the $52 range. The company has shed more than $1.5 billion in value since Friday, when the New Yorker publishing a damning […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    TV Director Allen Baron Accused of Sexually Harassing Assistant

    CBS shares took another sharp dive Monday as investors weigh the fallout of sexual assault allegations leveled against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. CBS shares were down more than 4% in early trading, dropping to the $52 range. The company has shed more than $1.5 billion in value since Friday, when the New Yorker publishing a damning […]

  • Leslie Moonves AMC

    Wall Street Uneasy Over CBS in Wake of Moonves Allegations

    CBS shares took another sharp dive Monday as investors weigh the fallout of sexual assault allegations leveled against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. CBS shares were down more than 4% in early trading, dropping to the $52 range. The company has shed more than $1.5 billion in value since Friday, when the New Yorker publishing a damning […]

  • Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Allegations

    Six Women Accuse CBS CEO Leslie Moonves of Sexual Misconduct in New Yorker Report

    CBS shares took another sharp dive Monday as investors weigh the fallout of sexual assault allegations leveled against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. CBS shares were down more than 4% in early trading, dropping to the $52 range. The company has shed more than $1.5 billion in value since Friday, when the New Yorker publishing a damning […]

  • Leslie MoonvesThe Simon Wiesenthal Center 2018

    Shari Redstone Calls for 'Thorough, Open' Investigation of Leslie Moonves by CBS

    CBS shares took another sharp dive Monday as investors weigh the fallout of sexual assault allegations leveled against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. CBS shares were down more than 4% in early trading, dropping to the $52 range. The company has shed more than $1.5 billion in value since Friday, when the New Yorker publishing a damning […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad