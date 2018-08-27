CBS Hit With Securities Suit Over Moonves Harassment Report

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leslie Moonves
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

CBS was hit on Monday with a shareholder class action suit, arguing the company misled investors by failing to disclose sexual harassment allegations against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves.

Six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct in a New Yorker article published on July 27. Several of the women said they believed that Moonves had retaliated against them professionally after they rebuffed his forceful advances. CBS has retained Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton to investigate the allegations.

In the securities lawsuit filed on Monday, shareholder Gene Samit alleges that CBS made a material omission by failing to disclose the allegations against Moonves. The suit also alleges that CBS failed to uphold its “zero tolerance” policy toward sexual harassment and discrimination.

The CBS stock price dropped 6%, to $54.01 a share, on news of the New Yorker story on July 27. As of Monday morning, the stock was trading at $53.62.

The class action suit was brought by Jeremy A. Lieberman, J. Alexander Hood, and Patrick V. Dahlstrom of Pomerantz LLP, a firm that specializes in shareholder class action suits. The suit seeks to represent CBS stockholders who purchased shares between February 14, 2014, and July 27, 2018.

CBS declined to comment.

Last week, the women’s advocacy group UltraViolet sent a letter to members of CBS’ board of directors urging CBS to fire Moonves and to void his severance package with an estimated $150 million to $200 million.

“If the CBS board gives Moonves any amount of severance in the event of his termination or resignation, you will compound the damage you’ve already inflicted on the progress towards stopping sexual violence with your decision to allow Moonves to continue working,” the letter stated.

Cynthia Littleton contributed to this story.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Biz

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS Hit With Securities Suit Over Moonves Harassment Report

    CBS was hit on Monday with a shareholder class action suit, arguing the company misled investors by failing to disclose sexual harassment allegations against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. Six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct in a New Yorker article published on July 27. Several of the women said they believed that Moonves had retaliated against […]

  • It’s Official: Jon Borris Named SVP

    It’s Official: Jon Borris Named Senior VP of Promotion for Big Machine

    CBS was hit on Monday with a shareholder class action suit, arguing the company misled investors by failing to disclose sexual harassment allegations against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. Six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct in a New Yorker article published on July 27. Several of the women said they believed that Moonves had retaliated against […]

  • CAMI Music Promotes Theresa Vibberts to

    CAMI Music Promotes Theresa Vibberts to VP, North America

    CBS was hit on Monday with a shareholder class action suit, arguing the company misled investors by failing to disclose sexual harassment allegations against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. Six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct in a New Yorker article published on July 27. Several of the women said they believed that Moonves had retaliated against […]

  • John McCain

    John McCain, Political Maverick and Hero of Vietnam War, Dies at 81

    CBS was hit on Monday with a shareholder class action suit, arguing the company misled investors by failing to disclose sexual harassment allegations against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. Six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct in a New Yorker article published on July 27. Several of the women said they believed that Moonves had retaliated against […]

  • The Ringer

    Ryen Russillo to Launch Ringer Podcast

    CBS was hit on Monday with a shareholder class action suit, arguing the company misled investors by failing to disclose sexual harassment allegations against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. Six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct in a New Yorker article published on July 27. Several of the women said they believed that Moonves had retaliated against […]

  • Sony Music Has Not Conceded That

    Sony Music Has Not Conceded That Vocals on Michael Jackson Album Are Fake

    CBS was hit on Monday with a shareholder class action suit, arguing the company misled investors by failing to disclose sexual harassment allegations against chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. Six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct in a New Yorker article published on July 27. Several of the women said they believed that Moonves had retaliated against […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad