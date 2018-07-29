CBS Board to Meet Monday to Consider Moonves’ Fate, Set Investigation Plans

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leslie Moonves
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

CBS Corp.’s board of directors will meet Monday to consider the fate of chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and set the details on the investigation into allegations that Moonves sexually assaulted and threatened women over the years.

The board is expected to meet via teleconference around noon ET. The meeting was already on the board’s schedule because CBS will release its second-quarter earnings on Thursday and is scheduled to hold its annual shareholders meeting on Friday in Pasadena, Calif. on Aug. 10.

The board members are sure to discuss the explosive allegations published last Friday by the New Yorker. It is believed that Moonves will face pressure from some members who have to date backed him to voluntarily take a leave of absence while the investigation is conducted. Board members could also take a vote

Board members are also expected to settle on the specifics of the entity that will conduct the investigation into the allegations against Moonves and claims in the New Yorker story that CBS management tolerates harassment and abusiveness in the broader culture of CBS, particularly within CBS News.

 

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS Board to Meet Monday to Consider Moonves' Fate, Set Investigation Plans

    CBS Corp.’s board of directors will meet Monday to consider the fate of chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and set the details on the investigation into allegations that Moonves sexually assaulted and threatened women over the years. The board is expected to meet via teleconference around noon ET. The meeting was already on the board’s schedule because […]

  • Matt GroeningNetflix 'Disenchantment' TV show panel,

    Matt Groening Talks Origins of New Netflix Series 'Disenchantment'

    CBS Corp.’s board of directors will meet Monday to consider the fate of chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and set the details on the investigation into allegations that Moonves sexually assaulted and threatened women over the years. The board is expected to meet via teleconference around noon ET. The meeting was already on the board’s schedule because […]

  • Cindy HollandNetflix Executive Address, TCA Summer

    Netflix Wants Aziz Ansari's 'Master of None' to Return for Season 3, Originals Chief Says

    CBS Corp.’s board of directors will meet Monday to consider the fate of chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and set the details on the investigation into allegations that Moonves sexually assaulted and threatened women over the years. The board is expected to meet via teleconference around noon ET. The meeting was already on the board’s schedule because […]

  • Rita MorenoNetflix 'One Day at a

    'One Day at a Time' Team Talks Exploring Immigration and Racism

    CBS Corp.’s board of directors will meet Monday to consider the fate of chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and set the details on the investigation into allegations that Moonves sexually assaulted and threatened women over the years. The board is expected to meet via teleconference around noon ET. The meeting was already on the board’s schedule because […]

  • Spanish producers Alex Pina (L), Esther

    Netflix Orders 'White Lines' from 'La Casa de Papel' Writer

    CBS Corp.’s board of directors will meet Monday to consider the fate of chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and set the details on the investigation into allegations that Moonves sexually assaulted and threatened women over the years. The board is expected to meet via teleconference around noon ET. The meeting was already on the board’s schedule because […]

  • Octavia Spencer, LeBron James Limited Series

    Octavia Spencer, LeBron James Limited Series About Madam C.J. Walker Lands at Netflix

    CBS Corp.’s board of directors will meet Monday to consider the fate of chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and set the details on the investigation into allegations that Moonves sexually assaulted and threatened women over the years. The board is expected to meet via teleconference around noon ET. The meeting was already on the board’s schedule because […]

  • Maniac

    Netflix Sets Premiere Date for 'Maniac,' 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

    CBS Corp.’s board of directors will meet Monday to consider the fate of chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and set the details on the investigation into allegations that Moonves sexually assaulted and threatened women over the years. The board is expected to meet via teleconference around noon ET. The meeting was already on the board’s schedule because […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad