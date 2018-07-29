CBS Board to Meet Monday to Consider Moonves’ Fate, Set Investigation Plans

CBS Corp.’s board of directors will meet Monday to consider the fate of chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and set the details on the investigation into allegations that Moonves sexually assaulted and threatened women over the years.

The board is expected to meet via teleconference around noon ET. The meeting was already on the board’s schedule because CBS will release its second-quarter earnings on Thursday and is scheduled to hold its annual shareholders meeting on Friday in Pasadena, Calif. on Aug. 10.

The board members are sure to discuss the explosive allegations published last Friday by the New Yorker. It is believed that Moonves will face pressure from some members who have to date backed him to voluntarily take a leave of absence while the investigation is conducted. Board members could also take a vote

Board members are also expected to settle on the specifics of the entity that will conduct the investigation into the allegations against Moonves and claims in the New Yorker story that CBS management tolerates harassment and abusiveness in the broader culture of CBS, particularly within CBS News.

