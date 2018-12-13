×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Leslie Moonves Quietly Exits AFI and Paley Center Boards

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leslie Moonves
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Leslie Moonves, the ousted CEO of CBS Corp. who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, is no longer serving on the boards of trustees of the American Film Institute and the Paley Center for Media. For now, Moonves retains his seat on the board of gaming company ZeniMax Media.

The appointments on the AFI and Paley Center boards were essentially honorary, but Moonves’ exit from those organizations after years of involvement is a reflection of his fall from grace in the entertainment industry. The Paley Center, previously known as the Museum of Television & Radio, was established by CBS founder William S. Paley. (A rep for Moonves declined to comment.)

According to a rep for AFI, Moonves offered his resignation from the board of trustees in October. The nonprofit org’s charter is to preserve the heritage of motion pictures, recognizing filmmakers and TV creators and their work through programs including the AFI Life Achievement Award and the AFI Fest.

Moonves also in October resigned from the Play Center for Media’s board of trustees, a Paley Center rep confirmed. In the Paley Center’s Dec. 3 announcement of new board appointees, Moonves was omitted from the list of current trustees, and he’s no longer listed on the institution’s page of current trustees. Founded in 1975, the organization hosts events for media and entertainment professionals and maintains a permanent media collection with more than 160,000 TV and radio programs and ads.

Related

Moonves has served on the board of ZeniMax since 1999 when the company, whose divisions include Bethesda Software and Id Software, was founded. Other board members include Jerry Bruckheimer; ZeniMax CEO/chairman Robert A. Altman; Cal Ripken Jr.; and Robert S. Trump, brother of President Donald Trump. A ZeniMax spokesman declined to comment on Moonves’ current status.

Moonves is widely expected to be denied a $120 million severance package from CBS after revelations of his past conduct have come to light over the past four months.

Last week, the New York Times detailed a draft report prepped for the CBS board alleging that Moonves misled investigators working on behalf of CBS Corp. who found evidence that he “engaged in multiple acts of serious nonconsensual sexual misconduct in and outside of the workplace, both before and after he came to CBS in 1995.” That probe was launched following New Yorker reports in late July and early September in which a dozen women alleged Moonves harassed or assaulted them. The CBS board fired him on Sept. 9. Since then, even more women have come forward accusing Moonves of sexual harassment or assault.

Following the initial report about Moonves’ history of sexual misconduct, the USC School of Cinematic Arts suspended Moonves from its board of councilors. In addition, USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism in August suspended the use of “The Julie Chen/Leslie Moonves and CBS Media Center” name.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Biz

  • Leslie Moonves

    Leslie Moonves Quietly Exits AFI and Paley Center Boards

    Leslie Moonves, the ousted CEO of CBS Corp. who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, is no longer serving on the boards of trustees of the American Film Institute and the Paley Center for Media. For now, Moonves retains his seat on the board of gaming company ZeniMax Media. The appointments on [...]

  • DOJ Indicts Five in Piracy Ring

    Department of Justice Indicts Five in International Piracy Ring

    Five men were indicted Wednesday on charges that they hacked into the servers of production companies, and stole hundreds of films and TV shows, including “50 Shades of Grey” and “The Walking Dead.” The men are based in four countries — the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and India. Only one has been [...]

  • Endeavor Sued Over Idaho Country Music

    Endeavor Sued Over Idaho Country Music Festival

    A former county official in rural Idaho sued Endeavor on Wednesday, alleging she is owed more than $190,000 in unpaid loans arising from a troubled country music festival. According to her complaint, Bonnie Layton was the economic development director for Elmore County, Idaho, when she came in contact with the organizers of the Mountain Home [...]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L)

    Weinstein Attorney: 'Many of These Women Have Lied'

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorney blasted the Manhattan D.A.’s office on Wednesday, arguing that prosecutors brought a flawed case in haste due to public pressure. Ben Brafman sent a letter to Judge James Burke, who is scheduled to hear a motion to dismiss the case next week. In it, he responded to Assistant D.A. Kevin Wilson, who [...]

  • 2019 Variety Predictions

    2019 Predictions: What's in Store for Film, TV and Music Next Year?

    It would be hard to top the drama of 2018. From media mega-mergers to the rise of Time’s Up, it was a year that had more than its fair share of twists and turns. Leslie Moonves resigned in disgrace, AT&T snapped up Time Warner, Disney inched closer to subsuming Fox and “Black Panther” shattered box [...]

  • Tencent Music Raises $1.1 Billion for

    Tencent Music Raises $1.1 Billion for IPO, Much Less Than Expected

    China-based music streaming company Tencent Music Entertainment Group said it raised nearly $1.1 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, according to Reuters. Earlier this year, the company was expected to be valued at as much as $30 billion and raise $4 billion for its IPO, but those estimates were slashed in September. The IPO [...]

  • Justin Tranter and Katie Vinten Partner

    Justin Tranter and Katie Vinten Partner With Warner Bros. for New Label

    As previously reported, hit songwriter Justin Tranter and Warner/Chappell Publishing’s Katie Vinten are launching a new label in partnership with Warner Bros. Records, the company announced officially today. In her new role, Vinten, most recently the company’s co-head of A&R, will also serve as an A&R Consultant to Warner Bros. Records and will continue with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad