Lena Waithe, Eva Longoria, Macro, and Black List Set Contest for Writers of Color

Lena Waithe and Eva Longoria have teamed with Charles King’s Macro and Franklin Leonard’s the Black List to launch a script development contest for writers of color.

The Macro Episodic Lab Powered by the Black List invites writers of color to submit “ideas for review” by Macro executives and the Black List team. The Black List script review site founded in 2005 by Leonard provides the data hosting infrastructure for submissions.

Semi-finalists in the review process will compete for deals to produce a $30,000 presentation or sizzle reel. Submissions at will be accepted online from June 6-Aug. 6. Up to three winners will be named in December.

“I’m super excited to find some fresh new voices. By working with Macro and the Black List it’s a great way for me to find scripts that otherwise wouldn’t reach my desk,” said Waithe.

“When Macro and the Black List presented us with the opportunity to participate in the episodic lab, we knew this was the perfect partnership. Discovering emerging voices is one of the most thrilling parts of producing and we can’t wait to bring these stories to screen alongside Lena and the team,” said Longoria, who heads her UnbeliEVAble production banner.

King launched Macro content in 2015 to focus on stories rooted in the lives of people of color. Macro productions have since raked in nine Oscar nominations for films “Fences,” “Mudbound,” and “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Macro called the development lab partners part of the “the shift towards equitable representation and we are thrilled to join forces as Macro continues to produce and champion work that is rooted in authenticity, creativity and excellence.”

Leonard said he had been “a long-time fan of everyone involved in this process” and aligned with the mission of Macro and others. Opening doors for new talent will pay dividends in the long run, he noted. “I look forward to sitting back on my couch in the not too distant future and enjoying the episodic fruits of their labor,” Leonard said.

(Pictured: Lena Waithe)