LeBron James Signs Four-Year, $154 Million Deal to Play for Los Angeles Lakers

NBA basketball legend LeBron James has signed a deal to play for the Los Angeles Lakers for the next four years.

His agency, Klutch Sports, tweeted the news Sunday.

Thirty-three-year-old James is a four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA finals MVP, 14-time NBA All Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist. The move marks his third in eight years. He became a free agent last week after turning down his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His move from the Cavaliers, where he signed in 2014, will bring him nearer to Hollywood, to which James is no stranger. He co-owns a production company, SpringHill Entertainment, which is currently working on numerous projects, starting with a reboot of ’90s film series “House Party.”

James also had a small role as himself in Amy Schumer’s 2015 film “Trainwreck.” He voiced a role in the upcoming animated film from Warner Bros. “Smallfoot,” which also utilizes the voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden, and Zendaya.

The move could spark a stronger rivalry between California’s two NBA basketball teams — the James-led Cavaliers lost the NBA finals last year to the Golden State Warriors. Before returning to the Cavs, James had played four seasons with Miami Heat. He has said he wants to end his career in his home state of Ohio, where, in 2016, he brought the state’s 52-year championship dry spell to an end.