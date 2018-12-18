CAA Signs ‘Ferryman’ Actress Laura Donnelly (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has inked Laura Donnelly for representation.

Donnelly, who was most recently represented by ICM Partners, won the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award for best actress this year for her performance in Jez Butterworth’s play “The Ferryman,” directed by Oscar and Tony winner Sam Mendes. Since opening in October, the production has also received two more Olivier Awards, including best new play and best director; three Evening Standard Theatre Awards, including best play and best director; three WhatsOnStage Awards, including best new play and best director; and was named best new play at the Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards.

She is currently reprising the role on Broadway, and previously starred on Broadway’s “The River” with Hugh Jackman in 2014 and 2015.

Donnelly is also busy on the film front, having recently finished shooting Fox Searchlight’s biopic “Tolkien,” which chronicles the life of “Lord of the Rings” author J.R.R. Tolkien. The movie also stars Nicholas Hoult as the title character and Lily James. Her other screen credits include Focus’ Lance Armstrong pic “The Program” and “Dredd.”

Donnelly’s television credits include Starz’s “Outlander,” “The Fall,” and “Missing.”

She is also repped by Jonathan Arun in London.