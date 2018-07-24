LAPD Officer Fired Bullet That Killed Trader Joe’s Employee in Silver Lake Shootout

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that one of its officers fired the bullet that killed a Trader Joe’s employee during a shootout at the Silver Lake store on Saturday.

“On behalf of myself and the rest of the Department, I want to express my deepest condolences and sympathy to [Corado’s] family and everyone that knew her,” police chief Michael Moore said of store manager Melyda Corado in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “I know that it’s every officer’s worst nightmare to hurt an innocent bystander during a violent engagement. I spoke with the officers this morning — they’re devastated. They were devastated in the immediate aftermath of this event.”

Saturday’s three-hour hostage crisis at the grocery store started when suspect Gene Atkins shot his grandmother and a 17-year-old female. Atkins, 28, took off in a car before crashing into a pole outside the Trader Joe’s. Officers returned fire after Atkins allegedly shot at them. As Atkins ran into the store, Corado was walking out of the building, where she was shot. After taking the bullet, Corado ran back inside the store, where she “collapsed behind the manager’s desk,” according to Moore.

Atkins’ grandmother and the teenage woman are currently in critical condition from the bullet wounds, Moore said. Atkins faces 30 criminal charges, including attempted murder.