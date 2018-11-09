You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lady Gaga Applauds Women After Historic Midterm Elections

Lady Gaga was honored by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Thursday night alongside Harrison Ford, and took a quick moment to react to Tuesday night’s midterm elections.

“There’s 100 women in the House and I’m really happy about that,” she told Variety‘s Marc Malkin on the red carpet.

Tuesday’s midterms were notable for flipping the House to majority Democrat, as well as electing numerous “firsts” to office, including the first Native American women, the first gay governor, and the first Hispanic women from Texas.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation annually honors two artists who have used their platform to advance humanitarian and philanthropic causes with Artists Inspiration Awards. Previous honorees include Leonardo DiCaprio, Lionel Ritchie, and Kate Winslet.

Lady Gaga, whose monster career as a performer and actor has won her hundreds of millions of fans around the world, has also worked tirelessly on behalf of young people, focusing on mental wellness and building a kinder, braver world through her Born This Way Foundation,” said SAG-AFTRA Foundation board president JoBeth Williams at the time of the announcement of the honor.

Gaga has won six Grammy Awards and supported charities including the American Red Cross, the National Alliance to End Homelessness, Re*Generation, the MAC AIDS Fund, and efforts for Haiti disaster relief.

