La Roux Does Not Support Fox Business ‘Bulletproof’ Back-to-School Segment

By

La Roux'Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami' film premiere, London, UK - 25 Oct 2017Screening of documentary which explores Grace JonesÕ life and work, at BFI Southbank, London
CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

Ask La Roux’s permission before using her 2009 hit song “Bulletproof” to promote bulletproof back-to-school gear.

In a segment highlighting “back-to-school” fashion for “Mornings with Maria” on Monday, Fox Business featured the song as the lead-in track with the lyrics “This time, baby, I’ll be bulletproof” on full blast.

Commenting on the video, La Roux sent this statement to Billboard: “Using ‘Bulletproof,’ a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent. I have never, and would never approve my music to be used in this way.”

Host Maria Bartiromo kicked off the broadcast by praising manufacturer MC Armor for creating “high-end bulletproof backpacks and clothing that are revamping the protective equipment market.”

She claimed the market is expected to reach more than $5 million in the next seven years.

During the show, MC Armor’s marketing manager Carolina Ballesteros Casas described how the hard ballistic plates within the backpacks can also function as shields for students.

Calling items like a $1,500 tank top “fashion forward,” Bartiromo remarked how “it’s incredible that this has come to this though, that we need bulletproof clothing.”

Casas explained that she decided to bring her designs to the United States because “everybody can have a gun. So, here, kids need to be protected.”

Watch the “Mornings with Maria” clip below.

More Music

  • La Roux'Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami'

    La Roux Does Not Support Fox Business 'Bulletproof' Back-to-School Segment

  • Craig Zadan dead

    Craig Zadan, Prolific Stage, TV, and Film Producer, Dies at 69

  • John Lydon

    John Lydon, of Public Image and Sex Pistols Fame, Comes to Terms With 'Anniversary Rot'

  • David Jacobs

    Mom + Pop Music Ups David Jacobs to West Coast General Manager

  • BEAT SHAZAM: Host Jamie Foxx (C)

    Fox Renews Jamie Foxx Game Show 'Beat Shazam' for Season 3

  • Nicki Minaj MTV VMAs

    TV Ratings: VMAs Grow Streaming Viewership, Hold Close to Previous Linear Levels

  • NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21:

    VMAs 2018: Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande Party Downtown After the Show

