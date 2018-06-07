Kobalt’s AWAL Acquires In2une Promo and Marketing Company

AWAL, Kobalt’s recording company, today announced it has acquired radio promotion and music marketing firm, in2une Music. According to the announcement, the goal is for the acquisition to upgrade AWAL’s global marketing and promotion capabilities for its roster of independent artists. At the same time, in2une Music will maintain its autonomy to serve both existing and prospective clients in the marketplace, regardless of whether they use AWAL’s other services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The current staff, including CEO/founder Dale Connone (pictured) and Managing Partner Ken Lucek, will continue to operate in2une. Over the past 10 years, the company has worked with Chance the Rapper, Diplo, Lauv, Marshmello, The Lumineers, Calvin Harris, Lindsey Stirling, Capital Cities and Major Lazer’s “Lean On.”

“Dale and his team have done an amazing job over the past ten years – their client success speaks for itself,” said Kobalt Founder and CEO, Willard Ahdritz. “AWAL is committed to providing the best services for our artists and this was a natural next step to bolster AWAL’s global marketing and promotion capabilities. In2une was the perfect addition.”

“Investing in services for independent-minded artists, managers and labels has been the number one focus for us,” said CEO of AWAL, Lonny Olinick. “With in2une’s unparalleled track record in radio promotion, we took an important step forward in cementing AWAL as a comprehensive alternative to the label system. The in2une team will be stronger than ever to serve existing and future clients. And AWAL artists will now have all the key services at their disposal to reach new fans around the globe, across different platforms, while owning their music and career.”

“Having worked with Kobalt and AWAL for over four years, this is a natural evolution,” said in2une CEO, Dale Connone. “We share the same vision for independent artists and the services business along with integrity and transparency. We look forward to contributing to the growth of in2une and AWAL as we continue to build the future model of our industry.”