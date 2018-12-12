×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kirk Kerkorian’s Estate Settles With Widow for $12.5 Million

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kirk Kerkorian
CREDIT: Nick Ut/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The estate of late media mogul Kirk Kerkorian has a reached a settlement with his widow, who claimed she was entitled to a third of his $1.8 billion fortune.

Una Davis will receive just $12.5 million under the deal, which is set for court approval on Wednesday. Davis married the mogul in March 2014, becoming his fourth wife. According to his estate’s lawyers, Davis lived with Kerkorian for just 57 days before he asked her to move out. Divorce proceedings were underway, but had not been finalized, when Kerkorian died the following year at the age of 98.

Davis and Kerkorian had signed a premarital agreement the day before their wedding. According to the estate’s lawyers, Davis waived her claims against the estate in exchange for $10 million. Davis’ lawyers filed a petition in probate court in 2016, however, challenging the premarital agreement. They argued that she did not fully comprehend it and signed it under duress, making it invalid. They claimed she was entitled to a third of Kerkorian’s estate as an “omitted spouse” in his will.

Under the settlement, Davis will receive $12.5 million. The estate will provide $10 million to a “donor advised fund” established in Davis’ name, which will be administered by the National Philanthropic Trust.

The bulk of Kerkorian’s estate will go to charity, with the recipients determined by a selection committee. Under the terms of the settlement, Davis will be able to advise the committee on an additional $50 million worth of contributions.

Last year, the estate agreed to pay $7.27 million to Vanessa Sandin, a former companion of Kerkorian’s who had alleged that he promised to bequeath her $20 million.

Kerkorian made his fortune as an investor in hotels, airlines, casinos, and entertainment studios. He bought and sold MGM three times.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Biz

  • Kirk Kerkorian

    Kirk Kerkorian's Estate Settles With Widow for $12.5 Million

    The estate of late media mogul Kirk Kerkorian has a reached a settlement with his widow, who claimed she was entitled to a third of his $1.8 billion fortune. Una Davis will receive just $12.5 million under the deal, which is set for court approval on Wednesday. Davis married the mogul in March 2014, becoming [...]

  • Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg Strictly

    Variety's Innovate Summit 2018: What We Learned

    New insights into how data collection plays a role in the tech and entertainment spheres were revealed at Variety’s annual Innovate summit held in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg discussed the exciting future of television designed for mobile phone viewing with their new streaming platform, “Quibi,” an executive from “The Ellen Show” discussed the [...]

  • Capitol Music Group Names Amber Grimes

    Capitol Music Group Names Amber Grimes Senior VP of Global Creative

    Amber Grimes has been named to the newly-created position of Senior Vice President of Global Creative for Capitol Music Group, it was announced today by Chairman & CEO Steve Barnett, to whom Grimes will report. According to the announcement, in her new position, Grimes will be integrally involved in formulating and executing the company’s global [...]

  • Kevin Hart

    Why Kevin Hart's Mea Culpa Was Too Little, Too Late (Opinion)

    Forgive me if this sounds trite or preachy, but the importance of owning up to our mistakes cannot be overstated. Denials, silence, cover-ups, repudiation — all are unacceptable. Media outlets around the globe, including ours, wrote about how Kevin Hart initially took no responsibility for having posted disgusting homophobic tweets years ago that resurfaced when [...]

  • Annie Lennox, Chrissie Hynde, Industry Execs

    Annie Lennox, Chrissie Hynde, Industry Execs Sign Anti-Brexit Letter

    Annie Lennox, Chrissie Hynde, Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, Paloma Faith, Ed Sheeran manager Stuart Camp and Grammy/Emmy award-winning film composer David Arnold and several leading UK music industry bodies are among the signees of a letter drafted by the new organization Music4EU, stating that Brexit “represents a significant threat to the UK’s music industry” and [...]

  • Kevin Hart Oscars Gay Tweet Controversy

    What Public Figures Should Learn From the Kevin Hart Oscars Debacle (Guest Column)

    When social media erupted over Kevin Hart’s anti-gay tweets from years ago, many in the media and the entertainment industry believed he would immediately apologize, LGBTQ people would critique but ultimately accept his mea culpa, and the comedian would go on to host the Academy Awards. If offenders make a commitment to do better, their [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad